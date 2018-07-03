Mayo forward duo head to Chicago to play football after championship elimination

Mayo forwards Diarmuid O'Connor and Conor Loftus will spend the summer playing football in Chicago after last year's All-Ireland finalists were eliminated from the championship on Saturday.

Stephen Rochford's men came up just short against Kildare in Newbridge, going down 0-21 to 0-19 in the third round qualifier clash. After reaching the last two All-Ireland finals, bringing Mayo deep into the autumn, their players now have some extra free time this summer and two youngsters are taking advantage of it.

O'Connor, a two-time Young Footballer of the Year, and Loftus will join the McBride's club in Chicago. The duo are eligible to compete despite playing senior championship football this summer as they are travelling on J1 visas.

Some 12 hour scramble but delighted these guys from @MayoGAA have come to Chicago, huge boost for football here. @BallintubberCLG and @DeelRoversGAA thanks for letting them travel and we’ll return them ready for championship https://t.co/aQjQYg5JU9 — McBrides CLG Chicago (@McBridesGaa) July 2, 2018

The Mayo stars flew out the day after the defeat to Kildare in order to register for their club.

Online Editors