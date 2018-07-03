Sport Gaelic Football

Mayo forward duo head to Chicago to play football after championship elimination

30 June 2018; Diarmuid OConnor of Mayo reacts after a missed goal chance during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Kildare and Mayo at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Mayo forwards Diarmuid O'Connor and Conor Loftus will spend the summer playing football in Chicago after last year's All-Ireland finalists were eliminated from the championship on Saturday.

Stephen Rochford's men came up just short against Kildare in Newbridge, going down 0-21 to 0-19 in the third round qualifier clash. After reaching the last two All-Ireland finals, bringing Mayo deep into the autumn, their players now have some extra free time this summer and two youngsters are taking advantage of it.

O'Connor, a two-time Young Footballer of the Year, and Loftus will join the McBride's club in Chicago. The duo are eligible to compete despite playing senior championship football this summer as they are travelling on J1 visas.

The Mayo stars flew out the day after the defeat to Kildare in order to register for their club.

