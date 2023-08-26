Mayo footballer Kevin McLoughlin calls time on his inter-county career after 15 years

The eight-time Connacht SFC winner, a joint Mayo record with Aidan O'Shea, made 168 (91 league, 77 championship) appearances during which he tallied 11-176 – putting him ninth in the all-time Mayo scorers list. McLoughlin lies third in the all-time Mayo appearance list, just behind Andy Moran and O'Shea.

"Over the past 15 years, it has been a privilege to represent Mayo. I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been part of this journey. I thank all the managers who guided me throughout my Mayo career. I am lucky to have played with amazing team-mates," said the Knockmore clubman in his statement.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay said: "Kevin has given sterling service to Mayo GAA over almost two decades. From his minor days to his final efforts against Dublin in Croke Park in early July, he has represented us with great pride and brought great honour to our jersey."

McLoughlin’s swansong in the county jersey took place earlier this summer when he came on as a substitute against Dublin in the 12-point All-Ireland quarter final at Croke Park.