Mayo fans daring to dream again with All-Ireland football final at stake against Tipp

Supporters looking to end the famine in strangest of seasons

Mayo fan Vincent O'Hora who was at the 1951 All-Ireland Football final the last time Mayo won the title. He is pictured beside the school where both he and Pádraig Carney, 'The Flying Doctor', who played on the day, went to school in Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Mayo fan Vincent O’Hora who was at the 1951 All-Ireland Football final the last time Mayo won the title. He is pictured beside the school where both he and Pádraig Carney, 'The Flying Doctor', who played on the day, went to school in Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Eavan Murray

Mayo fans have travelled an often lonely road back home from Croke Park, but there have been great days.

Breathtaking semi-final wins and heart-stopping final draws form part of the bittersweet Mayo experience.

In normal times, ahead of a semi-final clash, the entire county is gripped with an almost uncomfortable hysteria. Getting tickets, getting to Dublin, and meeting friends before and after the match is all we talk about.

