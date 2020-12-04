Mayo fans daring to dream again with All-Ireland football final at stake against Tipp

Mayo fans have travelled an often lonely road back home from Croke Park, but there have been great days.

Breathtaking semi-final wins and heart-stopping final draws form part of the bittersweet Mayo experience.

In normal times, ahead of a semi-final clash, the entire county is gripped with an almost uncomfortable hysteria. Getting tickets, getting to Dublin, and meeting friends before and after the match is all we talk about.

This year it’s slightly more subdued. Maybe it’s the pandemic or experience that tells us to wait and see.

Memories are made in Croke Park and not being able to be there is a strange one for the Mayo fans, who travel in unrivalled numbers.

It is over 69 years since Vinnie O’Hora watched his beloved Mayo lift the Sam Maguire, and the memory has shone brightly on his life ever since.

Looking back on a sunny day on September 23, 1951, Vinnie (86) recalls “every magnificent kick of the game.”

“It has stayed in mind all these years. It will stay forever, I hope.”

Speaking from his home in Treenagleragh, Kiltimagh, Vinnie said he has never missed a Mayo final since.

“I was always trying to make the link,” he smiled wistfully.

“It would be nice to make the connection between the last one we won and the next.

Erupting in laughter, he added: “But, time is running out now, I was 17 in 1951, and you can do the sums yourself.”

This Sunday, Vinnie, his wife Anne and some of their six children will watch the match together at home in Treenagleragh.

He is confident Mayo will come good against Tipperary.

“Oh, I’m praying. There are always things on the day that can happen, but I’d have great hope.

“We can definitely get home to the final.”

Recalling 1951 and the fortunate circumstances that brought him to Croke Park on All-Ireland final day, Vinnie explains that Ireland was a different place back then.

“There weren’t many 17-year-olds from Kiltimagh there, I can assure you.

“Ireland was a very different country in 1951.

“A neighbour of mine who had emigrated maybe 25 years before came back to the village visiting his brother and sister.

“And he hired out a car, a brand new Ford V8, top of the range. It was unbelievable

“He brought his brother, three of his cousins, and me, one of his cousins drove the car.

“We were friendly with the family; they were a Hyland family.”

Speaking about the match itself, Vinnie said two players stand out in his memory.

“One of the great Mayo players, probably one of the greatest ever, Pádraig Carney, was born 300 yards away from both myself and the Hyland family,” he recalled.

“He left here when he was four years old and went to live in Swinford. Swinford sort of always claimed him. He was a third cousin of my own.

“Oh, he had a magnificent game; well, they all had. And particularly Tom Langan, he was a brilliant full-forward.

“Meath were in front, and Langan got a powerful goal. I can remember it so well.

“And they never looked back. It was only an hour long at that time. It was a wonderful victory.”

In the aftermath of the win, the group’s older members celebrated in the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street.

But Vinnie, being of tender years, celebrated more innocently. He went to the cinema with his sister.

“I had two brothers and a sister in Dublin at that time and I was staying with my brother in Booterstown.

“My brother and his wife went to the Mayo reception for the team.”

Melting into another laugh, Vinnie said he had to make himself scarce.

“I couldn’t stay in the house because, this is a bit complicated now, but my brother’s wife’s sister and her boyfriend were there. And they wanted to do what they wanted to do, and I had to get out.

“My sister came and brought me to the pictures out in Blackrock. That’s how I celebrated Mayo’s victory.”

“To be in such hard luck down through the year, it hurt me on a few occasions.

“I wish the team very well, and I’m sorry I can’t be there to watch them. Like thousands more.”

On the question of whether Mayo can do it again after 69 years, Vinnie is certain of something.

“Hope springs eternal. You have to keep the faith.”