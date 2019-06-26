Mayo dealt another major injury blow as captain Diarmuid O'Connor set to be sidelined for the rest of the summer

Mayo look set to be without Diarmuid O'Connor for the rest of the championship after the team captain reportedly suffered a wrist injury at training.

The Mayo News is reporting that O'Connor will have to undergo surgery on the injury, which would be another big blow to James Horan ahead of the round three qualifier against Armagh this Saturday.

Horan already looks to be without rising star Matthew Ruane for the rest of the summer, after the midfielder broke his collarbone during a training match before the round two qualifier win over Down.

Now it appears likely that O'Connor will join him on the sidelines for the remainder of the championship. The 24-year-old has emerged as a key man for Mayo in recent years, and was instrumental in the county's National League final win over Kerry earlier this year.

O'Connor, the younger brother of Mayo forward Cillian, who is also injured, has been an ever-present for Mayo since 2015.

The Ballintubber style won the All Stars Young Footballer of the Year award in both 2015 and 2016, emulating his brother, who also claimed the prize in back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012.

