Mayo concern as Cillian O'Connor faces KO for championship

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo leaves the pitch with an injury during the Division 2 semi-final between Clare and Mayo. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mayo face an anxious wait over the fitness of their key forward Cillian O’Connor after he limped out of Sunday’s Allianz Division 2 league semi-final win over Clare.

O’Connor appeared to jar his foot and limped out of the action with a lower leg injury just before half-time that clearly impaired his movement.

His brother Diarmuid was also withdrawn from the action earlier in the first half and there is increasing concern now in the county over the fitness of the Ballintubber brothers and what impact their injuries will have with their Connacht Championship due to get under way against Sligo in 10 days’ time.

A Mayo County Board statement said that “players injured on Sunday are awaiting further review and imaging with the Mayo medical team.”

It was Cillian’s 100th appearance for Mayo, 60 of which have been in championship.

In that time he has built a reputation as one of the most prolific forwards of the modern era and his importance to this Mayo team could not be overstated in the context of this latest injury.

O’Connor is the football championship’s all-time record scorer, a mantle he took over from Colm Cooper in Cooper’s home town Killarney in 2019 when Mayo lost to Kerry in an All-Ireland quarter-final round robin game.

Since then he has gone on to accumulate a total, 30-37, that will be hard to surpass with his 4-9 against Tipperary

in the All-Ireland semi-final last year.