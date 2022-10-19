Mayo club submit claim of alleged child abuse to TUSLA after altercation between adult and U-17 player

Mayo GAA club Castlebar Mitchels have reported a case of alleged "child abuse" to Croke Park and TUSLA in the wake of a controversial U-17 'A' football championship clash against Westport.

The game was abandoned due to an altercation involving an adult, who had entered the field of play, and one of the players with Mayo’s Competition Controls Committee awarding the game to Castlebar following an investigation.

The adult in question was hit with a 96-week ban while Westport were thrown out of the competition, but those sanctions were appealed with the ban subsequently cut to two games while Westport were also reinstated into the U-17 'A' FC.

In the wake of these developments, Castlebar Mitchels have called for the championship to be put on hold "until issues are resolved" while insisting their disappointment with the appeal findings, which they feel are "not in keeping with the best interests of child-welfare".

In a hard-hitting statement, Castlebar Mitchels have called on Croke Park and the Mayo County Board to "review their current processes and regulations so that they adequately protect underage players" while insisting that any breaches should be "harshly dealt with".

Here is the Castlebar Mitchels statement in full:

“Following an incident at a recent U17 Club football semi-final, Castlebar Mitchels believe that there were reasonable grounds for concern relating to child abuse.

“Castlebar Mitchels prepared a ‘Reported Allegation of Abuse Form’ and this has been submitted to the Mayo County Board, Connacht GAA, Croke Park and TUSLA.

“Following on from the abandoned game Castlebar Mitchels were fined €250 for failure to apply for permission to video the game. The fine was not appealed and has since been paid.

“Mayo County Board CCC fined Westport €1000, the Westport official who entered the field received a 96 week ban and the club was removed from the competition.

“Westport appealed this decision to the Appeals Hearing Mayo GAA and following on from the appeal it was announced that they have been reinstated to the competition and the 96-week ban has been reduced to 2 games.

“Castlebar Mitchels is very disappointed with the recent appeal findings and believe that this is not in keeping with the best interests of child-welfare.

“The club has requested that Mayo GAA does not resume the Under 17A Championship until all investigations are completed.

“The club also requests that Croke Park and the County Board review their current processes and regulations so that they adequately protect underage players and that if an incident like this happens again that it is harshly dealt with.

“Castlebar Mitchels would like to compliment the management and players of our under 17 team for their patience and forbearance while this issue is being resolved.

“We would also like to thank the parents and to acknowledge the support from the wider community, in the face of untrue and hostile commentary on social media.”