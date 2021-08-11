| 19.1°C Dublin

Mayo clash gives Evan Comerford the chance to finally prove he’s the successor to Stephen Cluxton

Mayo game is a major milestone for goalkeeper who has bided his time in the shadow of Stephen Cluxton

Evan Comerford has been on the Dublin squad since 2017 and has won four All-Ireland medals. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Conor McKeon

EVAN Comerford wasn’t always a goalkeeper. At least not in a Gaelic football context.

He may, given the circumstances of his rise, be one of the highest-profile ’keepers currently in the sport. But best as anyone can recall, he nurtured no early desire to be one.

The explanation for how it came about reads like one of those classic/clichéd sporting tales: the accidental discovery of hidden talent.

