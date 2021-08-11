Mayo clash gives Evan Comerford the chance to finally prove he’s the successor to Stephen Cluxton

EVAN Comerford wasn’t always a goalkeeper. At least not in a Gaelic football context.

He may, given the circumstances of his rise, be one of the highest-profile ’keepers currently in the sport. But best as anyone can recall, he nurtured no early desire to be one.

The explanation for how it came about reads like one of those classic/clichéd sporting tales: the accidental discovery of hidden talent.

Initially, Comerford was a forward in the juvenile ranks of St Peregrine’s in Blanchardstown.

At 14, his family moved across the city and so Comerford transferred to Ballymun Kickhams where again he initially gravitated towards attack.

The story goes that one evening, Comerford and some team-mates decided to kill the time between the end of training and the arrival of their lifts home as U-15s might: a penalty shoot-out.

The rest of the yarn writes itself.

Comerford volunteered to stand in goals. Shot after shot was repelled. High. Low. Blasted or placed.

Enough that the young Ballymun players took note.

One of them was Tony McCaul. His father, former Dublin player Anto McCaul, was manager of that Ballymun U-15 team.

Comerford was only months with the club at that stage.

By nature, he is reserved rather than shy. But by way of explaining his custodial exploits, Comerford revealed he had been a ’keeper with Bohemians at U-12 and U-13 levels.

He thought nothing more of it.

As it went, Anto McCaul had only recently been talking to a member of management for the Dublin development squad at that age group.

Serendipitously enough, they spoke about goalkeepers, those McCaul had in his squad or any he had come across of that vintage.

McCaul approached Comerford and sold him the gig: if he wanted a route into the Dublin underage system, goalkeeping might be the most direct.

“He’s done really well,” says legendary former Dublin goalkeeper and captain John O’Leary.

“He’s been there the last couple of years. He knows the system. He’s trained with the squad, he understands the dynamic within it.

“And I think he has a really good future.”

If accepting McCaul’s proposal was the first step of Comerford’s trek to becoming the man who would eventually replace Dublin’s most influential and iconic footballer, Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final with Mayo is an end point of sorts.

Size it up any way and it’s a significant moment, both for Dublin and their new number one. Comerford is no rookie. He has been on the Dublin squad since 2017. He has four All-Ireland medals. This will be his sixth championship start.

And yet, regardless of how well equipped he is, no matter the benefits of Dublin’s hot-housing of Stephen Cluxton’s replacement these past four years, Saturday is unmapped terrain.

Other than a Super 8s dead-rubber in Omagh, all of Comerford’s previous starts have been in Leinster.

For some of those, he was deputising for Cluxton. A temporary arrangement.

Now, he is the man. Dublin’s number-one goalkeeper. The subject of microscopic scrutiny. Consigned to be measured against the greatest in history for at least the next couple of years.

The comparisons are inevitable. They began as soon as Comerford revealed himself to be cast from the same mould as Cluxton.

Speaking before Comerford made his first championship start in 2018, after Cluxton was injured in the Leinster semi-final, Dessie Farrell made precisely that observation.

“He actually reminds me an awful lot of Stephen Cluxton in many ways,” said Farrell who, by then, had coached Comerford with the Dublin U-21s.

“Evan would have observed Stephen over the years. They’re very similar in terms of attitude: very professional, great temperament, continuously looking to better himself and make improvements.”

The two are of similar height – a shade under six foot, below average for a ’keeper – and comparable build. Both are left-footed.

Darragh Ó Sé said last week it was no accident Dublin settled on a left-footer as Cluxton’s understudy/natural heir.

“Think about it – how many left-footed goalkeepers have you seen at this level?” he said. “I can’t think of too many outside of Cluxton. But Evan Comerford has slotted straight in there, with every Dublin kick-out coming from his left boot.

“That has to be deliberate to some extent.”

Most similar of all are the respective training habits of the two.

Management of that initial development squad where Comerford began were struck immediately by a Cluxton-esque commitment to self-improvement.

If training started at seven o’clock, Comerford enquired what time the earliest member of management would arrive.

If the answer was 6.15, he’d be there at 6.10. All of which sounds vaguely familiar.

“When somebody has been there for a long time, like Stephen was,” notes O’Leary, “there’s always a worry when they go. That’s natural.

“Evan’s a young lad. He waited for his chance. He’s as well prepared as anyone to step in.

“He has to learn the role. He has find his voice now as well, and that takes confidence.”

“But everything Evan has done so far has been impressive. He’s going to be around for the next 10 years.”