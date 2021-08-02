| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mayo can’t learn much from Dublin's sloppiness - they just need to hope it stays

Conan Doherty

Daniel Flynn of Kildare shoots to score his side's goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship final loss to Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Daniel Flynn of Kildare shoots to score his side's goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship final loss to Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Daniel Flynn of Kildare shoots to score his side's goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship final loss to Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Daniel Flynn of Kildare shoots to score his side's goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship final loss to Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Two of Ireland’s most popular pastimes: trying to find ways to beat Dublin; and, more common these days, just hoping somebody, anybody can beat Dublin.

It says a lot that a nation looks longingly at Kerry, the most successful county in the land, to spare us. But that’s how dominant Dublin have been – you’d rather the most dominant team in history win again just to spice it up.

And everything is affected by that yearning now. The analysis is filtered and highly selective, because it has to be. That’s why we take games where Dublin win by anything from six to 15 points and hone in on a 19-minute period that prove ‘the Dubs are rattled’.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy