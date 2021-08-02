Two of Ireland’s most popular pastimes: trying to find ways to beat Dublin; and, more common these days, just hoping somebody, anybody can beat Dublin.

It says a lot that a nation looks longingly at Kerry, the most successful county in the land, to spare us. But that’s how dominant Dublin have been – you’d rather the most dominant team in history win again just to spice it up.

And everything is affected by that yearning now. The analysis is filtered and highly selective, because it has to be. That’s why we take games where Dublin win by anything from six to 15 points and hone in on a 19-minute period that prove ‘the Dubs are rattled’.

Some of the commentary must be hard to listen to for GAA folk in the capital, not that they’ll be allowed any sympathy.

At one stage against Kildare, Jonny Cooper took an accidental boot to the head as he claimed a break ball on the ground. Martin McNally very wisely stopped the play and eventually gave a hop ball. Dessie and Marty on RTÉ? They couldn’t understand why it wasn’t a Kildare free. The replays looped, the blow to the head ignored, Dessie and Marty more frustrated that Kildare weren’t helped out by the ref.

It is hard to stay rational, even balanced, when you’re one of millions whose hobby is hoping somebody beats Dublin. So when the game is stopped for a kick to the head, you’re genuinely upset – it’s not an act, you’re actually annoyed - that the ref didn’t join you in saying ‘yeah, to hell with him, this is their chance while he’s down. Let’s go!’

At the minute, Dublin look less like a juggernaut than they once did but only because they’ve slowed themselves up. The reality is neither Meath or Kildare were the reasons Dublin were in trickier contests than they’re used to in Leinster.

Meath went at them well, got their tails up and kept coming but Dublin were conceding possession more than they’ve ever done. And Daniel Flynn would win ball if you put him in a bucket of cement. That frankly hilarious goal – the sort you’d be within your rights to check his date of birth to ask if he’s over the bar, even for seniors – is something he can do in any game, however it’s going.

But if James Horan was looking at that match for tips, he wouldn’t have gotten any outside of ‘find a Daniel Flynn’ and, don’t worry, there’s plenty of time yet for Mayo to once more be subjected to that genius suggestion.

No, Kildare didn’t show a way through Dublin. They scored 10 times and only three times they managed to start and finish an attack in under 30 seconds – one of those was that Flynn goal where he took it off McCarthy high up.

That meant they were restricted too often to shots under pressure or shots where the player himself knew he was chancing his arm swinging a leg at it.

Seven times Kildare dropped a shot short, six times they kicked a shot wide. They were operating on a 43.5% scoring return from their shots but that wasn’t a bad day at the office, it was more a case of a bad location to set up the office in the first place.

And the short shots weren’t the classic killer they were made out to be. Dessie Dolan highlighted that stat (and it’s not a good stat) to say Kildare were kicking it straight to Evan Comerford and allowing him to find a Dublin team mate to come back down the pitch. But the way Kildare approached the game, they would’ve been punished just as bad with a wide ball because they weren’t contesting Comerford’s kickouts at all.

Comerford completed 100% of his kickouts because Kildare simply dropped off so it made very little difference where he was starting with the ball on his tee or in his hands. The shots dropped short were just as bad as the wides, just because they were more chances wasted.

The leveller – if there was one – was the same thing it was the last day, Dublin giving the ball away.

In the first half alone, Dublin were guilty of conceding 13 turnovers and what’s worse is that nine of those were unforced turnovers.

An unforced turnover is a player kicking or hand passing the ball away with a shot (that doesn’t go dead) or a pass (interception) or a foul on the ball. If a kick pass is lost with an attacker marked closely by a defender getting a hand in, that’s a forced turnover. If a ball is tackled away from an opponent or a player falls to the ground under pressure and spills the ball to a turnover, they’re both forced too.

Dublin cut the turnovers down – almost in half – in the second period and, most crucially, they were guilty of just two unforced turnovers in the second half.

For the first 35 minutes, it is almost unbelievable to think this Dublin team we associate with so much polish could give the ball back to Kildare in open play a total of 13 times. That’s with Mark Donnellan doing a fantastic job on Kildare’s kicking to grant them a lot of possession on top of that.

The killer for the Lilywhites was that, despite benefitting from Dublin giving away the ball on 20 occasions, they turned it back over nine times with the very next passage of play, before they could get their own shot off.

Perhaps a team like Mayo could punish that sloppiness more readily with quicker counter attacks and more options up top. Perhaps Dublin will be tidier for an All-Ireland semi-final but that’s two games in a row where they’ve given it away with uncharacteristic passes, fouls on the ball and wayward shooting, and it’s not like them.

But it’s two games where the team that hurt them most was themselves. And perhaps James Horan will just have to join the rest of the country in hoping they bring the same mistakes the next day.

There we are, back to hoping.