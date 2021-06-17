Mayo can’t afford to lose Cillian O’Connor, warns John Casey

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor leaves the pitch with an injury at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

News that Cillian O’Connor faces surgery for an Achilles tendon injury has prompted inevitable fears that the Mayo talisman won’t play this summer.

And his likely absence has been viewed as a devastating blow to their hopes of finally ending their 70-year Sam Maguire famine.

“Mayo can’t afford to lose players like Cillian O’Connor, it’s that simple,” former Mayo forward John Casey admitted. “There’s a core in there, an elite five that we just cannot lose, and he is one of that key group.”

The championship’s all-time record scorer limped out of last Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 promotion play-off in Ennis, fueling concerns about his readiness for Mayo’s Connacht SFC opener, away to Sligo on Saturday week, and beyond.

A Mayo county board statement, issued yesterday, confirmed that O’Connor had “sustained an Achilles tendon injury that will require a procedure this week. We wish him well and look forward to seeing him on the playing field again as soon as possible.”

Read More

There was no reference to the likely length of his lay-off and, when contacted, a Mayo spokesperson declined to clarify the precise nature of his injury, citing the player’s wish for privacy.

Achilles injuries can obviously vary in severity, but full ruptures require surgery and usually entail a very lengthy period of rehab, often of six to seven months.

Casey was in Cusack Park for last weekend’s match. “I would fear the worst, as a person who has damaged their Achilles before,” said the RTÉ pundit.

“I was in Ennis watching it unfold live, and I watched Cillian being helped from the field and I was just deflated. It felt like we had lost a game on Sunday because of the injuries.”

O’Connor’s younger brother, Diarmuid, also made an early departure in the same game with a suspected hamstring injury, prompting fears that he too will miss the start of Mayo’s Connacht campaign. But the loss of Cillian, were it to rule him out for the entire championship, would be “bigger than ginormous,” according to Casey.