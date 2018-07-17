Mayo boss Stephen Rochford pays tribute to Barry Moran following his retirement from inter county football

Mayo midfielder Barry Moran is hanging up his inter-county boots to work abroad, according to reports in Mayo.

The 32-year-old, who started the 2012 All Ireland final against Donegal and came on as a sub in 2006, 2013 and 2016, played 70 times for the men from the west, winning six Connacht titles while he also won the 2006 Under-21 All Ireland.

Barry Moran is to retire from inter-county football. The @MitchelsGaa player is to travel abroad with work and has informed management and players. He will remain playing with his club for the moment., — Midwest Radio Sport (@MWRSport) July 16, 2018

"Barry has had a long and distinguished career in the Mayo jersey and has been part of a Mayo team that reached exceptionally high standards over many years," said boss Stephen Rochford.

"I know he will continue to excel in the colours of Castlebar Mitchels and I thank him most sincerely for his unwavering commitment to Mayo football over the past three years, and prior to that right back to his senior debut as a young player."

