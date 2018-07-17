Sport Gaelic Football

Tuesday 17 July 2018

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford pays tribute to Barry Moran following his retirement from inter county football

Barry Moran of Mayo
Mayo midfielder Barry Moran is hanging up his inter-county boots to work abroad, according to reports in Mayo.

The 32-year-old, who started the 2012 All Ireland final against Donegal and came on as a sub in 2006, 2013 and 2016, played 70 times for the men from the west, winning six Connacht titles while he also won the 2006 Under-21 All Ireland.

"Barry has had a long and distinguished career in the Mayo jersey and has been part of a Mayo team that reached exceptionally high standards over many years," said boss Stephen Rochford.

"I know he will continue to excel in the colours of Castlebar Mitchels and I thank him most sincerely for his unwavering commitment to Mayo football over the past three years, and prior to that right back to his senior debut as a young player."

Online Editors

