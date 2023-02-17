Mayo boss Kevin McStay makes two changes ahead of league clash against Kerry

Kevin McStay has made two changes to his Mayo team for Saturday night’s televised Allianz Football League showdown with All-Ireland champions Kerry in Castlebar.

Donnacha McHugh comes into the defence at wing-back, indirectly displacing corner-back Jack Coyne who featured for UL in their midweek Sigerson Cup final defeat to UCC.

The other change sees Diarmuid O’Connor return to partner Mattie Ruane at midfield, having missed their dramatic Armagh deadlock with a knock. The player losing out is Jack Carney.

Aidan O’Shea, who made such a telling impression as a late call-up at the Athletic Grounds, retains his place in the full-forward line.

However, there is still no sign in the starting team – barring an 11th hour alteration – for Cillian O’Connor who has impressed off the bench against Galway and Armagh.

New skipper Paddy Durcan has yet to feature in a McStay league ‘15’. The same applies to attacker Tommy Conroy (as he continues his rehab from a cruciate injury suffered just over a year ago) and goalkeeper Rob Hennelly, who has missed the start of 2023 with a broken toe.

In Hennelly’s absence, Colm Reape continues in goal while Stephen Coen will be captain on the day.

MAYO (NFL v Kerry) – C Reape; D McBrien, R Brickenden, E Hession; S Coen, C Loftus, D McHugh; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, B Tuohy, J Flynn; A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue.