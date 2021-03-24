Mayo boss James Horan says Jason Doherty is 'making very good progress' in ACL recovery

Mayo forward Jason Doherty is on the road to recovery after two serious knee injuries. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

JAMES HORAN has backed Jason Doherty to bounce back from his double-whammy of cruciate injuries and play a significant role for Mayo in the coming season.

The Mayo boss also expects Brendan Harrison – another established player KO’d by a knee injury for last year’s delayed championship – to be pushing hard for a 2021 return.

Horan told the Mayo News that Doherty is “making massive progress” in his rehab and will absolutely “be a big part of Mayo’s season”.

The 31-year-old forward tore the ACL in his right knee while training last October, just 14 months after he had suffered a similar injury to his left ACL while helping Mayo to a vital Super 8s victory over Donegal in August 2019.

“I mean, we talked about role models before, [he’s] absolutely phenomenal. He’s making very good progress, he’s got a check-up again in March but is doing really, really well. We’re very happy with where he is,” the manager said.

He also offered an upbeat assessment on Harrison, who won an All Star at corner-back in 2016 and is still only 28.

“Brendan Harrison is doing really well,” said Horan. “So they’re pushing each other along, they’re very similar time-frames. We’re very happy with how they’re doing.”

Online Editors