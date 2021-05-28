Mayo boss James Horan makes seven changes for visit of Meath

Mayo footballers make seven changes for the visit of Meath for an Allianz Division 2 game that will decide who tops the northern group.

Rob Hennelly, Lee Keegan, Oisin Mullin, Diarmuid O'Connor, Matthew Ruane, Michael Plunkett, Fionn McDonagh and Cillian O'Connor are all retained from the win over Westmeath on Saturday last.

There are first starts of the campaign for Eoin O'Donoghue, Stephen Coen, Fergal Boland, Darren McHale, Brian Walsh, Paul Towey and James Carr.

Coen will captain the team while Lee Keegan will make his 64th league appearance for the county.

Mayo (SF v Meath): R Hennelly; E O'Donoghue, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett, S Coen, F Boland; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, D McHale, B Walsh; P Towey, C O'Connor, J Carr.