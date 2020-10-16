Mayo boss Horan hands out two inter-county debuts for Galway encounter

Mayo manager James Horan will give two more competitive inter-county debuts when they make the short trip to Tuam on Sunday for an Allianz Division One league match with Galway on which their survival in the top flight hinges.

On the back of impressive club form, Ballaghdereen's David McBrien and Westport's Mark Moran will both start for the first time.

Horan has infused much new blood into Mayo teams over the last two years with other debutants on his watch, Oisin Mullin, Eoghan McLoughlin, Matthew Ruane and Tommy Conroy also featuring on Sunday.

Cillian O'Connor returns for his first competitive start in more than 14 months when Mayo lost an All-Ireland semi-final to Dublin. O'Connor missed the earlier rounds to allow an ongoing knee issue to rehabilitate.

Mayo (SF v Galway): D Clarke; O Mullin, D McBrien, L Keegan; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLoughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; F McDonagh; M Moran, D O'Connor; T Conroy, A O'Shea, C O'Connor.

Online Editors