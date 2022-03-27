Mayo book place in league final with comprehensive win as Kildare go down to Division Two

Aidan O'Shea was influential for Mayo in their win over Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MAYO stormed into another Allianz Football League final, making a powerful second-half statement of intent in Carrick-on-Shannon – and in the process relegating Kildare straight back to Division 2.

Or, to be more precise, Jack McCarron’s last-gasp winning free in Clones had the effect of demoting the Lilywhites, who would have survived if Monaghan and Dublin had remained deadlocked.

Leinster will have no team in the league’s top tier next season with the Dubs joining Kildare through the trap door while, at the top table, we’ll have a repeat of the 2019 NFL final next Sunday, with Mayo hoping for a similar result against Kerry.

James Horan wasn’t at the game because of a family confirmation, but he’ll be delighted with reports from the management team, James Burke taking over on the touchline.

Mayo led by just 1-10 to 0-12 after a first-half scoring frenzy, and they were still only a point ahead when Jordan Flynn’s 49th minute goal, created by lively Jack Carney and eventually deflected to the net, left clear daylight between the sides.

From there on, the result was never really in doubt as Mayo’s physical power wore down the wilting Lilies, who only managed two points – from Darragh Kirwan and sub Brian McLoughlin – in the final quarter.

Even though he failed to bolster his 1-4 first-half tally, there was no doubting the Man of the Match as Ryan O’Donoghue pulled the strings quite majestically for Mayo. He was well supported, mind you, by veteran Jason Doherty, who finished with 0-5 from play and Flynn, whose forward forays from midfield were rewarded with 1-2 after the break.

It was all change in the Mayo starting team, with five late alterations to the match programme team.

Brendan Harrison, Rory Brickenden, Michael Plunkett, James Carr and Diarmuid O’Connor were all promoted, the latter returning from the hamstring injury that forced him to miss last weekend’s defeat in Tyrone. The five players dropping out were Pádraig O’Hora, skipper Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Fergal Boland and Aiden Orme.

Yet it proved a deflating day for two of that Mayo quintet: Harrison’s rotten litany of injury misfortune continued when he had to be stretchered off in the opening minutes, while O’Connor hobbled off later in the half with what appeared to be a recurrence of his old injury.

Amid these casualty updates, however, supporters in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada witnessed a first half score-fest that finished with Mayo ahead by the minimum, 1-10 to 0-12.

O’Donoghue was sublime for Mayo, helping himself to 1-4 before the break while creating multiple openings. Ben McCormack was almost as good for Kildare, clipping four sumptuous first-half points from play.

As the sun glistened, scores rained down with hurling-like frequency. It might even have been more: Mayo left two early goals behind them, Jason Doherty scuffing wide after a slick one-two with O’Donoghue, whose quick sideline ball then released Carr for another goal chance. This one was saved by Mark Donnellan, Doherty picking up the rebound to fist over.

The Lilywhite dam eventually burst after 12 minutes, as a Kildare attack was turned over, allowing Aidan O’Shea and Oisín Mullin to break at pace, the latter releasing O’Donoghue for the goal.

By the 19th minute Mayo led by four, but Kildare hit six of the next seven points to lead by 0-10 to 1-6. Their point-taking was exceptional; their first wide, from Paddy Woodgate, didn’t materialise until the 29th minute.

But the longer the second half wore on, Kildare fast started running out of ideas – and maybe legs too – and the net result is a disappointing return ticket to Division 2.

SCORERS – Mayo: R O’Donoghue 1-4 (1f, 1m), J Doherty 0-5, J Flynn 1-2, J Carney 0-3, P O’Hora, M Plunkett 0-2 each, J Carr, M Ruane 0-1 each. Kildare: B McCormack, J Hyland (3f, 1m) 0-4 each, D Kirwan 0-3, P Cribbin, P Woodgate (2f) 0-2 each, K Flynn, M Donnellan (f), B McLoughlin 0-1 each.

MAYO - R Byrne; L Keegan, D McBrien, B Harrison; M Plunkett, O Mullin, R Brickenden; J Flynn, M Ruane; M Plunkett, D O’Connor, A O’Shea, J Carney; J Carr, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: P O’Hora for Harrison (inj 5), K McLoughlin for O’Connor (inj 24), E Hession for McBrien (ht), A Orme for Carr (48), S Coen for Doherty (67).

KILDARE – A O’Neill; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, D Ryan; K Feely, K Flynn; K O’Callaghan, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

Subs: D Malone for Houlihan (inj 31), D Flynn for O’Callaghan (44), A Beirne for Woodgate (57), B McLoughlin for McCormack (59), P McDermott for D Ryan (67).

REF – D Gough (Meath)