They will come again no doubt but, as Mayo slipped away into a dark night webbed with new regrets, it didn’t feel tasteful to ask.

There are two parallel strands to them as football people. The first is that crumpled, snarling face they manage to find for Dublin in battle. The second? That quiet, respectful grace – of the cemetery almost – with which they meet their fate.

Long after the big, squat cup had been handed over, Lee Keegan – his ribcage nearly powdered some time earlier by a dangerous Mick Fitzsimons challenge – stood on the field, arms folded, chatting to Philly McMahon.

It’s as if Mayo have a sort of deep understanding of their place in this relationship. As the world grows smaller around Dublin, Mayo just punch their hopes back in a winter drawer and tell themselves that this awful, mildewed history of heartache is near an end now.

What’s the alternative? Rage against the light?

True, James Horan couldn’t bring himself to walk a single stride in Dessie Farrell’s direction when it was over. And there was a moment later, when brought up into the Hogan Stand for his post-match press conference before Farrell had completed his, that you sensed anger smoke behind impatient eyes.

Walking up those steps, he had encountered Jonny Cooper on his way down. The Dublin defender instinctively touched him with a respectful hand, but all Horan could bring himself to summon was a barely discernible nod.

He has, you could only gather, grown tired of the idea that Mayo are somehow designed for this.

His team left every fibre, every cuticle out on that field and yet, for the last 10 minutes or so, Dublin were rolling home with all the ease of a pleasure steamer. We are just stenographers in their world now, tasked with transcribing the small detail of outlandish numbers.

They are an imperious, undramatic team built to work through these days logically and without fuss.

It’s true that nobody rattles Dublin physically quite like Mayo, yet where is the comfort in that after eight years without a league or championship win against the city team? So just take some pictures and place them in plastic like the others.

This is an unchanging story.

Horan’s deep voice was pitched familiarly low as he talked to journalists. You could tell that he ached for home and quiet and escape from the almost clunking whoops of a team celebrating nearby in front of an empty Hill.

Mayo had been alive going into the last quarter, something repeated over and over now as if that – in itself – bore historical status.

“We were looking in a strong position,” Horan said, barbed wire on his tongue.

He knew, and we knew, that this wasn’t necessarily the case. Because you can be close to this Dublin team and still look cut off from the last peninsula of hope.

Aidan O’Shea was especially animated during the final water-break, Mayo trailing by just a single point. But his noise seemed more theatrical, than anything anchored in hope. Because Mayo hadn’t thrown a recognisable punch while Robbie McDaid was in the stand and, now, they were chasing energy you sensed just wasn’t there.

The final quarter was – accordingly – humdrum, cold-hearted.

In the end, Mayo began chasing a goal when they needed two, pitching O’Shea in on the edge of the Hill-end ‘square’ as some kind of scratch-card solution to empty pockets. It felt tokenistic. Futile.

And so the digits spun again for Dublin. The greatest team we’ve seen? Indisputably. The most thrilling? They haven’t needed to be.

Think of Saturday night in a single context. Think of it in the context of Mayo’s history, of all those tragic little stories compressed into the 69 years since they last won and of our appetite for nostalgia in their company, our taste for pictures of liver-spotted hands holding up old medals like holy artefacts.

Think of Saturday night in the context of all the finals lost since ’51 and those small pockets of what sometimes seemed self-sabotage.

Think of that and think of a team cut open for a goal inside 13 seconds. Is that not grief as art?

There are so many hauntingly beautiful passages stitched through Keith Duggan’s gorgeous 2007 book House of Pain – Through the Rooms of Mayo Football, that it seems scarcely believable the same story keeps being scribbled across their lives almost a decade-and-a-half later.

Duggan wrote it in the aftermath of a second All-Ireland final drilling from Kerry within three years. A drilling after which the Kerry manager Jack O’Connor told the Mayo dressing-room that his team’s need “had been greater”.

That Monday night, the Mayo team arrived home in rain to a big, generous crowd outside The Welcome Inn in Castlebar. A crowd that, as David Brady put it, represented “strangers standing in the pissing rain to greet a team that had been destroyed in the biggest football match of the year”.

In some ways, the grace of that gathering was replicated in that of Horan’s men, standing sentry-like through Saturday evening’s odd formalities in an empty stadium.

Mayo are maybe too familiar with grief to be soured by it. You don’t really meet better football men in life than John O’Mahony or John Maughan and you’d struggle to think of more elegant, charismatic lost heroes than John Morley or Liam Duffy, or Ted Webb.

You can’t help wonder what a god Webb might have become had he been seconds earlier or later arriving at that level crossing in February of ’76. Or the star Ger Geraghty – a man Kevin McStay reckoned the best he’d ever lined out beside – could have been in green and red had he not met a girl (his future wife) in Chicago.

Pain

The easy thing is to trace something almost lyrical in their pain. Something pre-destined.

And Horan, you can tell now, despises that reflex. Maybe his great misfortune is that his time in management coincides with that of the modern Dublin.

Or maybe this is yet another story embroidered with tiny narratives of self-harm. He stood, arms folded as Saturday’s game whirlpooled away, Mayo palpably beyond rescue.

They’d been routinely heroic again without ever quite threatening a goal against a team that, thus, closed out this strangest season without conceding one.

And for all those who see in Dublin an almost wilfully manufactured prototype here, a team reflective of hapless inequality, the clinical conclusion of the season simply fed that maudlin tone.

“We were still in it with 12 or 13 minutes to go, but maybe we ran out of juice a little bit,” said Horan. “Going into the last quarter, we were looking in a strong position.”

Mathematically, that was true too. But spiritually? To those of us sitting high in the great, cavernous church, a realisation was already traveling through that this was an old story digging its feet down into the evening with little intention of letting go.

Mayo ran Dublin close and the sun rose again this morning. Life as we know it.

They will return. They always do.