Mayo are too familiar with grief to be soured by it. They will return. They always do

Vincent Hogan


Mayo manager James Horan walks past the Sam Maguire Cup at the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Mayo manager James Horan walks past the Sam Maguire Cup at the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

They will come again no doubt but, as Mayo slipped away into a dark night webbed with new regrets, it didn’t feel tasteful to ask.

There are two parallel strands to them as football people. The first is that crumpled, snarling face they manage to find for Dublin in battle. The second? That quiet, respectful grace – of the cemetery almost – with which they meet their fate.

Long after the big, squat cup had been handed over, Lee Keegan – his ribcage nearly powdered some time earlier by a dangerous Mick Fitzsimons challenge – stood on the field, arms folded, chatting to Philly McMahon.

