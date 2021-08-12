| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Mayo are getting Dublin at the perfect time... Dublin are waiting to be beaten’

Former Dublin footballer Ger Brennan and former Mayo footballer Enda Varley. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former Dublin footballer Ger Brennan and former Mayo footballer Enda Varley. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile

Former Dublin footballer Ger Brennan and former Mayo footballer Enda Varley. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile

Former Dublin footballer Ger Brennan and former Mayo footballer Enda Varley. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

IT’S only natural that Enda Varley’s phone buzzes a little more than normal in weeks like this as his days with Mayo combined with several years plying his trade for Dublin kingpins St Vincent’s leave him in demand.

One would expect Varley’s view on the Dubs to have softened given that the capital has been his base for the last decade, but there is anything but divided loyalties and the green and red burns brighter than ever.

Varley was left with a broken nose following an off-the-ball incident when Mayo, also under James Horan, last beat Dublin – in league or championship – at the same stage nine years ago, and he senses ​a glorious opportunity.

Most Watched

Privacy