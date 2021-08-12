‘Mayo are getting Dublin at the perfect time... Dublin are waiting to be beaten’

IT’S only natural that Enda Varley’s phone buzzes a little more than normal in weeks like this as his days with Mayo combined with several years plying his trade for Dublin kingpins St Vincent’s leave him in demand.

One would expect Varley’s view on the Dubs to have softened given that the capital has been his base for the last decade, but there is anything but divided loyalties and the green and red burns brighter than ever.

Varley was left with a broken nose following an off-the-ball incident when Mayo, also under James Horan, last beat Dublin – in league or championship – at the same stage nine years ago, and he senses ​a glorious opportunity.

“I ​just think Mayo are getting Dublin at the perfect time. Dublin are there to be beaten in my opinion, they are waiting to be beaten like and it’s whether Mayo are good enough to go and beat them,” Varley remarks.

The 34-year-old pinpoints a host “un-Dublin-like” happenings which suggest that all is not well in Dessie Farrell’s camp with their high-profile Covid training breach and the ‘will he, won’t he’ scenario around Stephen Cluxton’s future surprising him.

Varley was left particularly flabbergasted by the comments of veteran Dublin defender Philly McMahon last week when the eight-time All-Ireland SFC winner revealed that he was unsure of his All-Ireland semi-final participation due to his performance coach role with Bohemians and their Europa League tie in Greece tonight.

Varley firmly believes that “you would never hear that type of thing from a Jim Gavin camp” while he also feels that Farrell doesn’t “have the same calibre of player coming through” and their bench looks threadbare compared to other years.

Dublin’s subdued Leinster campaign also has Varley buoyed, but it is the exploits of Horan’s men en route to Connacht success that really fills him with confidence ahead of another titanic clash.

He expects Cillian O’Connor’s absence to be felt but rerouting Aidan O’Shea to full-forward can offset that, while he encourages Horan to put his best foot forward by allowing Paddy Durcan and Oisín Mullin to attack where possible.

“Cillian was their main forward in last year’s All-Ireland final and was playing serious stuff so that’s why Aidan will probably go inside. I hope he goes inside and it’s not a fact that Mayo have to be booting in high ball to him or anything like that,” he says. “That gives Mayo an extra man out the field so they can run right down the heart of the Dublin defence. You don’t have to kick the ball into him every time but he will bring two Dublin defenders to mind him every time.

“Then, if they are running the ball that defender will have to come out and they can start kicking ball in and it’s one-on-one. I don’t think you get enough out of him out the field and against Dublin, I just think he’s better suited inside.

“Paddy Durcan, Oisín Mullin and Leeroy (Keegan) will be going on Dublin’s three best forwards, you’re looking at Con (O’Callaghan), (Ciarán) Kilkenny and either (Niall) Scully or (Cormac) Costello, they are the main scoring threats from play.

“Paddy Durcan and Oisín Mullin have to be out in the half-back line to give them that springboard, though. I don’t want to see them in the full-back line because that’s giving Dublin that advantage. Mayo’s athleticism and their pace is frightening.

“The young lads have kicked on from last year and Mayo are coming. Last year was a year too soon for them. James turned over the squad in 2019 and he introduced seven or eight lads into the team.

“It’s a new team now and there’s definitely more optimism this year and this week compared to last year. If Cillian (O’Connor) was there I’d be even more confident but I’m actually fairly confident that Mayo will get over the line this weekend.”

After collecting two Dublin SFC titles and one Leinster crown with a star-studded Vinnies’ side, Varley transferred back to his native Garrymore this year but he always revelled in the anonymity of Dublin ahead of crunch games like this weekend.

“I preferred to be in Dublin because it’s worse back in Mayo. You’ve a bit of peace in Dublin, obviously there’d be a bit of craic in school but if I was in Mayo, anyone walking down the street would stop you,” the secondary school teacher says.

“You’d be talking about the match and people giving out about this fella and ‘he shouldn’t be on’ or ‘he should be on the panel’. What do you want me to say? I’m hardly going to say, ‘He’s s****’, I’m his team-mate. But Mayo people always mean well, they’re fanatical about the game.”

The latest chapter of that fanaticism may see them finally end Dublin’s reign – now that would be something.