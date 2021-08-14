Mayo and Dublin player ratings: Keegan, O’Hora, Conroy and O’Donoghue shine against below-par Dubs

After a breathless evening in Croke Park, here’s how the Mayo and Dublin teams rated following the westerners’ All-Ireland SFC semi-final win.

MAYO PLAYER RATINGS

ROB HENNELLY

His three converted placed balls, all from distance, were pivotal to Mayo’s comeback – none more important than his ‘45’ at the death of normal-time. Very assured on his restarts too – redemption after the trauma of 2016. 8

PÁDRAIG O’HORA

RTÉ Man of the Match. Suffered some early distress chasing Con O’Callaghan but he then moved onto Ciarán Kilkenny and grew into the game quite brilliantly, contesting every 50-50 ball as if his life depended on it. A coming of age performance. 8

LEE KEEGAN

What a colossus. The former Footballer of the Year didn’t have it all his own way to begin with, but he was a giant from half-time to the end of extra-time – both as a fearless defender and dynamic counter-attacker. 8

MICHAEL PLUNKETT

A relatively subdued contribution, although his direct opponent didn’t add anything to the scoreboard. He was replaced by Bryan Walsh on 49 minutes as James Horan adopted a more aggressive approach. 6

PADDY DURCAN

There was little of his usual attacking thrust, but Durcan carried out all his defensive duties to a tee. None more vital that his block, late in extra-time, to deny Cormac Costello a potential equalising goal. 7

Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates after kicking a point. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates after kicking a point. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

STEPHEN COEN

Started in the full-back line, marking Dean Rock. Nothing spectacular but he can be well satisfied with keeping his man relatively quiet. 7

EOGHAN McLAUGHLIN

Struggled early doors on Paddy Small, but more involved in the second half but then suffered that crushing hit from John Small and had to be stretchered off after a long delay. 6

MATTHEW RUANE

When Mayo’s attack was labouring in search of a score, the big midfielder burst forward to open their account in uplifting fashion. Worked savagely hard in the engine-room, getting better as the game progressed. 7

CONOR LOFTUS

An excellent pass led to Ryan O’Donoghue’s early mark. His 35-metre point, just before half-time, gave Mayo a glimmer of hope after a collectively disastrous first half. Replaced late in normal-time but then reappeared. 7

DIARMUID O’CONNOR

Failed to find his range from an early long-range free, but his energy and workrate around the middle-third was immense. His best moment? A spectacular fly-kick to keep a ball in play for Kevin McLoughlin’s point. 7

KEVIN McLOUGHLIN

The veteran Knockmore man initially struggled to leave his imprint across the half-forward line, but it’s debatable if Mayo’s normal-time charge would have ignited without his priceless point from the Hogan Stand wing. 6

DARREN McHALE

The biggest stage of his career to date, and sadly those first 27 minutes passed him by before James Horan called upon Enda Hession, who provided far more hard running in the middle-third. 5

TOMMY CONROY

Cometh the hour – and beyond - cometh the man. To begin with, you were wondering if Conroy was going to have a dispiriting repeat of last December. But his three points, one late in normal time, two in extra-time, were outrageously good. 8

AIDAN O’SHEA

One of those God-awful days where nothing went right for him, especially in the first half when he fluffed two good chances at full-forward. To see him subbed so early was highly unusual, but he was back on at the death. 5

Matthew Ruane of Mayo in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Matthew Ruane of Mayo in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

RYAN O’DONOGHUE

Another young tyro who has stood up to the challenge of giving Mayo an attacking focal point in the absence of Cillian O’Connor. Finished with five points, including a mark and two from play. 8

REPLACEMENTS

For all the talk of a threadbare Mayo bench, Enda Hession was business personified while Jordan Flynn and Darren Coen landed points from play when the pressure was at its highest. 7

DUBLIN PLAYER RATINGS

EVAN COMERFORD

Looked calm in the first half, and nailed some impressive long restarts – but was completely flustered by the end of normal time, even coughing up a pointed free for over-carrying. When it counted, Stephen Cluxton was missed. 6

MICHAEL FITZSIMONS

Completed some of his trademark turnovers, including one brilliant dispossession of Ryan O’Donoghue in the first half, but these moments became far less apparent as Dublin wilted after half-time. 7

DAVID BYRNE

Initially shadowed Aidan O’Shea, who failed to capitalise on two good chances. Stands squarely indicted for fumbling possession over the end line for Rob Hennelly’s equalising ‘45’, and booked into the bargain. Rating 6

JONNY COOPER

Spent most of his time in the half-back line, and seemed happier for it, even bursting forward to intercept a Hennelly kickout, but only lasted 51 minutes. 6

JAMES McCARTHY

Solid first half but then a mile off his usual dominant presence, slashing a half-chance wide of the near post, then losing possession for a late Mayo score. Appeared to catch Diarmuid O’Connor just before full-time. 6

JOHN SMALL

The Dublin defence carries a far more solid aura when Small at its apex, he was one of their feisty best but was blessed to avoid censure after he caught Eoghan McLaughlin flush in the face. 7

EOIN MURCHAN

A late call-up, but scarcely a surprising one. Initially tracked Ryan O’Donoghue, with some success, while doubling as a razor-sharp link man with his attack. His injury-enforced exit was costly in the extreme. 7

BRIAN FENTON

Edging slowly back to his best, he won four long kickouts off Comerford in normal-time, including one pressurised catch at the height of Mayo’s comeback. But no points and, ultimately, a below-par season. 7

BRIAN HOWARD

Initially he was a steady and assured foil for his Raheny clubmate, despite shipping a heavy blow at a Mayo kickout. But like all his colleagues, his form graph dipped the longer the game went on. 6

PADDY SMALL

Caused an abundance of early trouble for Eoghan McLaughlin, drawing two converted frees by the midpoint, while landing 0-1 in either half. But faded badly and was booked for a rash high tackle on James Carr. 7

CIARÁN KILKENNY

By half-time he had tallied 0-2 from play, converted a mark and won a pointed free. This was like the Kilkenny we’re so used to seeing in Croker … but increasingly peripheral thereafter. 7

NIALL SCULLY

Industrious as ever but no major end product. Shot an early wide, then called for over-carrying in a promising position before the break. Unusually errant passing and also yellow-carded. 5

DEAN ROCK

Dublin’s top scorer but Dessie Farrell probably needed even more. Recovered from a very early yellow to land five first half points. Dipped in and out of the contest but still finished with 0-7, including two from play.

CON O’CALLAGHAN

The first half was more like the real King Con, with an array of assists, one fisted point while forcing turnovers and even contesting a high ball in his own goalmouth. But he failed to add to his tally and was also booked. 6

CORMAC COSTELLO

Shadowed by Paddy Durcan and struggled to get motoring early on, while he and his shadow were carded before the break. First Dub off – no surprise – but resurfaced late in extra-time. 5

REPLACEMENTS

Dublin’s diminishing bench returns had been well flagged in advance. Seán Bugler was their only sub to score, early in extra-time, and Colm Basquel was then black-carded. 5