Mayo 7 Tyrone 2 – Our experts give their verdict on where the game will be won and lost

1. Who has benefited more from the schedule changes to the conclusion of the All-Ireland championship that has led to a two-week extension for this final?

Colm Keys: At first glance Tyrone because a two-week run-in is ideal for but the extra two weeks has allowed Mayo to get Oisín Mullin back into contention, Brendan Harrison get further down the road and possibly Eoghan McLaughlin too, although the latter is not in the matchday squad. Plus, there is more distance from the Dublin win.

Frank Roche: Clearly Tyrone, given how they fielded a virtually full-strength team, showing no sign of post-Covid fatigue, against an arguably undercooked Kerry. But, for the final, that extra fortnight might favour Mayo more if their injured defenders are fit and firing.

Conor McKeon: Mayo. If reports this week of Oisín Mullin and Eoghan McLaughlin being fit enough to play some part prove to be true, the extra two weeks has granted James Horan two further extremely athletic defensive options.

Michael Verney: The four-week lay-off since defeating the Dubs has allowed Oisín Mullin (quad) and Eoghan McLaughlin (jaw) the opportunity to come back into the equation so the schedule changes have greatly benefited Mayo.

Cora Staunton: This is really hard to tell and we probably won’t know until after the game but I think Mayo will benefit more as the four-week break has given them time to come down from a high after the Dublin game and build back up for the final. It also will help Mullin and, possibly, McLaughlin be fit for the game. I think Tyrone would ideally have liked another week.

Martin Breheny: Neither. Far too much is made of asides like this. Of course, the case will be made retrospectively that the schedule was an advantage for the winners. But then, everything is always deemed right for, and about, winners.

Vincent Hogan: Theoretically, Tyrone, given all we think we know about Covid and its effect on the human body. But Mayo will take a huge lift from having Oisín Mullin available again, not to mention a possible role for Eoghan McLaughlin, even if that looks unlikely.

Tomás Ó Sé: Not sure if there is any benefit. Mayo will argue they needed the four weeks to bring them back down to earth. Tyrone will be happy to keep the momentum going. Both teams are sure to be in a good place.

Dick Clerkin: Tyrone. While the break gave Mayo extra time to recover from their gruelling victory over Dublin game, and for Oisín Mullin to regain his fitness, Tyrone simply wouldn’t be playing today without it.

2. Do past losses in All-Ireland finals have any influence on this Mayo team?

Colm Keys: At this stage, no. What difference will another loss really make to what is largely a new group of players? The cliff edge has long been reached and they haven’t lost their balance. Quite the opposite. Cut out conceding early goals, a bad habit in so many previous finals, and they can prosper.

Frank Roche: Only the last ten minutes may answer that riddle. In fairness, though, Mayo’s new youthful core appear blithely indifferent to the painful past – and it should be less of a factor with neither Dublin nor Kerry facing them.

Conor McKeon: It shouldn’t. Only four of the players who featured for Mayo in the 2017 final played any part against Dublin in their recent semi-final. They can write off last year’s final quite easily too, given the circumstances of the game.

Michael Verney: Yes. They increase the expectation and pressure on all involved and the county as a whole. The hunger to make amends is a great thing, but wanting it too much can also cripple a squad so James Horan needs to have found a happy medium.

Cora Staunton: I don’t think it will. A lot of the younger players, while losing last year’s final, it was quite a different experience because of Covid and no crowds and they have being riding a crest of a wave since they came in. The more seasoned players have so much experience and mental toughness that they just won’t allow it.

Martin Breheny: No. Different year, different game, different opposition. History didn’t beat Mayo in the past and should not be a negative factor now. In fact, the many defeats could be a plus since the law of averages is well past turning in their favour.

Vincent Hogan: The vibe from within their camp is that the past is irrelevant to this Mayo group, but the psychological puzzle isn’t that simple. Seventy years is a monstrous gap to be trying to bridge and coming down the home straight this evening, the weight of that becomes the great imponderable.

Tomás Ó Sé: I genuinely don’t think so. Dublin are gone. Kerry are gone. Maybe 80pc of this Mayo team is new. Yes, the pressure of trying to win an All-Ireland will always be there. But this feels different. If Mayo lose, historical baggage won’t be the reason.

Dick Clerkin: Far from keeping them down, their losses seem to keep Mayo motivated to regroup and come back fighting every year. Also it is also worth noting that last year’s final defeat against Dublin, is the only Championship loss many of the new guns have ever experienced.

Mayo defender Oisín Mullin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mayo defender Oisín Mullin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile





3. Which team has most scope for improvement on their semi-final performances?

Colm Keys: Tyrone. Conor McKenna scored two goals but continues to find his feet, Darren McCurry came good after being confined while Cathal McShane offers more possibilities. Tyrone generally perform above expectation in finals, even in 2018.

Frank Roche: Mayo. Any repeat of their first-half diffidence against the Dubs would result in another game of catch-up, this one even less retrievable. There was a more cohesive, structured and consistent nature to Tyrone’s overall display against Kerry.

Conor McKeon: Again, probably Mayo. They only just about hung in during that first half against Dublin, whereas Tyrone produced a more consistent performance in their victory over Kerry.

Michael Verney: Tyrone were consistent throughout against Kerry – aside from the second period of extra-time – whereas Mayo were blown away by Dublin in the opening half and nearly left themselves too much to do. Mayo have more scope for a complete performance.

Cora Staunton: I think Mayo probably have a little more scope for improvement based on their first-half performance against Dublin, which was poor. Mayo will know they can’t do this against Tyrone. Tyrone, probably bar the second period of extra time, controlled their semi and performed consistently throughout the game

Martin Breheny: Mayo. The heights they reached against Dublin in the second half showed what they can do when they get their game going. It was in marked contrast to a sloppy first half, so the scope for improvement rests in delivering a more even performance.

Vincent Hogan: Mayo definitely. Their performance in the first 50 minutes of the semi-final against Dublin was as insipid as anything they’ve shown in Croke Park across the years. And slow starts have been an obvious issue for James Horan’s team.

Tomás Ó Sé: I think both have scope to improve. Mayo have had two poor first-half performances while Tyrone coughed up a lot of ball against Kerry and struggled to get Donnelly/McCurry/McKenna into the game. Forwards on both sides hold the key to this.

Dick Clerkin: Mayo. Remember how bad they were for the first 35 minutes against Dublin, whereas Tyrone in many ways played above themselves for the full 70 minutes plus over Kerry. It’s also hard to see Tyrone scoring another three goals against this miserly Mayo defence.

Cathal McShane

Cathal McShane





4. What element of surprise can either team spring to tip the balance in their favour?

Colm Keys: The speed with which Darren Coen can get accurate shots off from tight angles could suit playing Tyrone and with a floating spot in attack, he’s an option worth considering from the start. For Tyrone, starting Cathal McShane wouldn’t be such a surprise at this stage.

Frank Roche: Starting Cathal McShane can throw a spanner in Mayo’s man-marking match-ups – even if Tyrone might feel there’s more to be gained by holding him. Mayo could start seven ‘defenders’ by naming two from Oisín Mullin, Enda Hession and Eoghan McLaughlin, albeit McLaughlin’s appearance looks unlikely.

Conor McKeon: Given their historic record of such gambits, springing surprises might not be the best idea for Mayo. A start for Darragh Canavan would definitely come from left field for Tyrone but his free-running style might better suit later introduction.

Michael Verney: Cathal McShane potentially being parachuted into Tyrone’s starting 15 would put the cat among the pigeons while Aidan O’Shea possibly being kept in reserve could give Mayo the bounce they will need off the bench.

Cora Staunton: There won’t be too many surprises that either group will not be prepared for. Mayo will know they will need something to counteract a strong Tyrone bench, probably leaving Enda Hession for the final 20, or so, minutes of the game. The positioning and role of Aidan O’Shea will worry Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

Martin Breheny: If either side are prepared to risk it, working specifically towards scoring goals from half-chances is worth a try. Here’s the incentive – the last team to lose a final after scoring two or more goals was Mayo (3) in 2006.

Vincent Hogan: Both are seen as hard running teams who like to work possession between the lines. A more direct approach from either could conceivably change the terms of engagement here quite dramatically.

Tomás Ó Sé: We all know how good both of these teams are running with the ball. The surprise, which of course shouldn’t be a surprise, will be the forward line that really clicks this evening.

Dick Clerkin: Tyrone could very well introduce McShane much earlier than they have to date. Also Darragh Cananvan is a match winner in the making. Mayo’s only element of surprise will be if they choose not to start O’Shea, otherwise what you see is typically what you get!

5. Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea and Tyrone’s Conor McKenna provoke much discussion about where they best serve the team. What position can they do that from?

Colm Keys: O’Shea didn’t go well at full-forward against Dublin but only because he shot poorly. A defensive centre-forward role suits him where he can make turnovers and draw tacklers in while McKenna’s athleticism stands out at midfield, despite his goalscoring touch, including two against Mayo in last year’s league.

Frank Roche: O’Shea’s best role is as a roving pivot on the ‘40’. There he can contest kick-outs, force turnovers and assist, rather than being asked to score himself. Despite his eye for goal, midfield could be the ideal berth for McKenna’s athleticism.

Conor McKeon: If Tyrone line out as per the semi-final, O’Shea could quite easily match off with either of their midfielders and wield significant influence. McKenna seems best currently suited in hovering just off the inside forward line.

Michael Verney: O’Shea looks tailor-made to do damage against Tyrone and could mix his time between full-forward and midfield as a valuable fielding option. McKenna enjoys the freedom to express himself so expect him to have no fixed abode.

Cora Staunton: The most asked question in Mayo football is: where is Aidan’s best position? For me, I think they need to play Aidan between the 11 and 14 channel. Conor is an interesting one. I think he is best coming on to the ball and running at defences. He has been doing it in AFL for years.

Martin Breheny: Midfield for O’Shea; No 11/12 areas for McKenna. Playing O’Shea close to the opposition goal just doesn’t work, because he’s not a natural full-forward. Play him around the middle and get him to move the ball quicker. McKenna is best suited to the half-forward line,

Vincent Hogan: For both, the edge of the ‘square’ is where they need to be. We all witnessed McKenna’s goal threat against Kerry, but O’Shea could be an unmarkable proposition for any defence if the ball delivered inside is favourable. The Breaffy man probably no longer has the legs for that middle third anyway.

Tomás Ó Sé: I’d definitely play O’Shea at full-forward and challenge him to get on the ball. The key is varying the delivery that goes in to him. Either way, he’s sure to attract attention. I’d like McKenna out around the middle where he can really make his fitness count.

Dick Clerkin: O’Shea has to play around the middle, a place in which he has had his best Croke Park performances to date. McKenna showed against Kerry that he possesses a ruthless eye for goal that is invaluable at this stage of the competition, so expect him to remain close to the square this afternoon.

6. Sum up how the game might go and give a prediction and a scoreline.

Colm Keys: Cagey, defensive, both bringing aggression and exploiting counter-attacking chances. Mayo can squeeze it down the stretch, perhaps with a punched Diarmuid O’Connor goal!

Mayo 1-15 Tyrone 1-14

Frank Roche: Hardest final in years to second-guess. Expect manic intensity and a frenzy of turnovers to begin with. Tyrone’s bench looks stronger but … our hunch points to a late Mayo surge into history.

Mayo 1-15 Tyrone 1-13

Conor McKeon: Mayo to be hell-bent on not conceding an early goal, for obvious reasons. Tyrone to utilise Canavan and Cathal McShane to win it from their bench.

Tyrone 1-14 Mayo 0-16

Michael Verney: This will be an arm wrestle from start to finish. Don’t expect an open game with plenty of goal-scoring chances, this will be a war of attrition which will go down to the final whistle.

Mayo 0-16 Tyrone 0-15

Cora Staunton: It’s going to be a tight, tense affair. Benches and fresh legs will play a huge part and the Hennelly-Morgan kick-out battle will also be key. Mayo to edge it.

Mayo 0-13 Tyrone 0-11

Martin Breheny: Ref Joe McQuillan will need to be on his game, because this has the potential to be a very fractious contest. An average total of 19 points usually wins finals but it might not be required this time.

Mayo 1-14 Tyrone 0-14

Vincent Hogan: It seems certain to be tight with a level of intensity to challenge Joe McQuillan’s peripheral vision. Mayo are the romantic choice, but the dog in Tyrone makes it hard to bet against them.

Tyrone 1-16 Mayo 0-17

Tomás Ó Sé: It’s going to be tough and physical, but predominantly a running game. Hard to call it as both are so good at what they do. A hesitant vote to Mayo, but I won’t be surprised if it’s a draw.

Mayo 1-15 Tyrone 1-14

Dick Clerkin: Expect a fast pace start by Mayo, who will aim to keep Tyrone on the back foot. Tyrone’s bench will make for a thrilling final quarter, but if Mayo can keep a clean sheet, Sam is heading West.

Mayo 1-16 Tyrone 0-17