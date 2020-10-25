'Maybe the regulations need Covid adjustment' - Harte calls for suspension review as Brennan faces season-ending ban

Rory Brennan of Tyrone receives a red card from referee Jerome Henry during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Donegal at MacCumhail Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tyrone's Rory Brennan is to appeal a three-month ban this week for an incident in their league defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey on Sunday last.

Brennan laid his hand on referee Jerome Henry after conceding a free and the impact, however slight, was enough to have Henry reaching for his red card and a penalty that will potentially leave Brennan out for the remainder of the year.

Brennan had his hearing during the week and will now appeal with Harte refusing to rule out a case being taken, on behalf of the player, to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

In 2017 Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly was banned for three months when he pushed linesman Ciaran Branagan in the chest in response to a decision in their Leinster quarter-final with Carlow.

Harte feels the suspension is much too penal, given the circumstances of Covid and the rapid nature of games.

"I don't think in the current situation, even 12 weeks is rough sentence for anything when you consider what he did and that 12 weeks now is the same 12 months any other year," he said after his team's one-point win over hosts Mayo, a win that keeps them in Division One.

"It takes you completely out of the season so maybe people have to make adjustments with this Covid business. We've all had to make adjustments, maybe the regulations need adjustment as well," he suggested.

