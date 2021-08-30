| 14.4°C Dublin

Maybe it's time Kerry got a reality check and lowered their expectations

Conán Doherty

Kerry manager Peter Keane shakes hands with his players after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final defeat to Tyrone. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Once again, Kerry come up short - really, really short. And once again, the prevailing question is how could they let this happen - as if Kerry have total control over whether or not they decide to win an All-Ireland each year.

It might seem like there's a lot of self reflection going on when we hear things like how it's going to be a long winter below in the Kingdom but they never come back from those annual flagellations with any kind of epiphany. No, they come back with the attitude that it's an embarrassment to be losing to Tyrone and the manager has to be sacked. Some breakthrough.

These long winters certainly haven't equipped them with the humility it would take to realise that if you were picking a goalkeeper and six defenders from both teams, you'd do well to fit a second Kerry player in. And no matter how often these eliminations happen - "shameful" defeats which involve defeat to any county outside of Dublin basically - no-one seems prepared to accept that this isn't extraordinary. In fact, it's simply in keeping with the pattern and form.

