Once again, Kerry come up short - really, really short. And once again, the prevailing question is how could they let this happen - as if Kerry have total control over whether or not they decide to win an All-Ireland each year.

It might seem like there's a lot of self reflection going on when we hear things like how it's going to be a long winter below in the Kingdom but they never come back from those annual flagellations with any kind of epiphany. No, they come back with the attitude that it's an embarrassment to be losing to Tyrone and the manager has to be sacked. Some breakthrough.

These long winters certainly haven't equipped them with the humility it would take to realise that if you were picking a goalkeeper and six defenders from both teams, you'd do well to fit a second Kerry player in. And no matter how often these eliminations happen - "shameful" defeats which involve defeat to any county outside of Dublin basically - no-one seems prepared to accept that this isn't extraordinary. In fact, it's simply in keeping with the pattern and form.

In the seven seasons since Kerry last won the All-Ireland, they've been beaten in the championship by five different teams. Dublin, Mayo, Galway, Cork and Tyrone have all conquered the Kingdom. They've actually lost to all five of them in the last five seasons alone. They've failed to beat Monaghan and Donegal in the Super 8s too.

Could they be doing better? Probably. But, you see, they don't.

The performance on Saturday was disappointing for so many reasons but the truth is that it wasn't a significant underperformance from what we've been getting from Kerry. Losing to a good Tyrone team in an All-Ireland semi-final is, dare I say it, just par for the course.

Paudie Clifford of Kerry in action against Kieran McGeary of Tyrone during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Paudie Clifford of Kerry in action against Kieran McGeary of Tyrone during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The management team aren't absolved from sin. We've been raving about how quick and fluent their attacks have been, we've been marvelling at the use of Paudie Clifford as the platform for all their plays - but who could've predicted that Tyrone would be watching those games too? Who would've known that Tyrone would try to figure out a way to not only thwart those direct attacks, but use them against Kerry? And that they'd have a man in Conor Meyler ready to shut down their platform and ruin Paudie's day?

When it became apparent very early on that Kerry's insistence on long early ball was going to be a problem, when it became clear that their best playmaker wasn't going to get turned unmarked to pick out better passes, nothing changed. Peter Keane adopted the policy of 'if Plan A doesn't work, make it bloody work.'

Jerry Flannery once told a story of how the Irish Rugby team used to set traps to scupper opposition plays. When Andy Farrell was defence coach under Joe Schmidt, they had an approach called "tell them lies". When the scrum-half or fly-half was getting a look at the defensive set-up, the Irish team's defence would deliberately show them openings or a shape that wasn't going to last. When the play was being set in motion, the actual defensive set-up would take shape and unsuspecting teams played right into their hands because they saw a different picture just seconds earlier.

You don't need to be that clever or coy with Kerry. With Kerry, you just show them a patch of grass and they'll kick right into it. No questions asked, no concerns raised that they're kicking right down into the corners. The Kerry way is the kicking way and if you just let them kick it, they'll kick it exactly where you want them to.

Genuine All-Ireland contenders wouldn't get caught so often in the corner like Kerry did. They rushed down there in the spirit of moving the ball forward at pace, and time and time again green jerseys were isolated trying to come in from the channels against a group of Tyrone bruisers who couldn't believe their luck. Twice in five minutes, Michael O'Neill just watched a poor Kerryman try to worm his way through two tackles along the end line only to walk right into O'Neill's layer and O'Neill's crushing shoulders.

And nothing changed. Despite all their possession, despite winning 100 per cent of their own kickouts and having great joy from Niall Morgan's, the same pattern of play unfolded for the entire match. Tyrone got time to clog the centre, Kerry got to show the world how great their kicking was, a man would receive it in the corner on his own and get absolutely buried. A rushed shot, running into tackles, a hospital pass or, in a lot of sad cases, just throwing the ball away.

It was cringeworthy stuff and, to be honest, it's concerning that the management team didn't react to change but it isn't any less of a worry that the players themselves kept trying the same thing over and over. Having a philosophy is all well and good but if your philosophy is making you look like a fool, maybe it's time for a rethink.

Being turned over 35 times in a game of football is scandalous. Rob Carroll did stats a while back that showed the ball was actually only in play in the football championship for an average of 46 per cent of the time. Less than 35 minutes (of normal time). Any team losing the ball that frequently, regardless of how they're set up, should be asking serious questions of themselves.

And not the sort of questions that Kerry have been asking of themselves. Not why they're not winning the All-Ireland at a canter. Not why they're losing to opposition as lowly as the Ulster champions - you'd get that vibe from the analysis around this defeat.

But real, honest, worthwhile questions that start with why they've lost to five different counties in the last five championship campaigns. Is their team that much better than the rest if they don't have the defenders that allow them to play the way they want to? How many Tyrone players would let that high ball drop in extra time like it did only to be scuffed out feebly to an unmarked attacker? How many Tyrone players would leave an unmarked attacker standing in the box like that? Or can they really say for much longer that All-Ireland medals is the currency Kerry people deal in, when they're not even bothered to cash simple cheques like tracking the runner?

You have to earn the right to play football on your terms. You have to do the hard yards, you have to show a bit of mental and physical character and you have to match the opposition for hunger. That's when the better teams start to impose themselves on games. You can't be a better team if you can't earn the right to show it.

And similarly, you can't act like it's a disgrace every year you don't win the All-Ireland when that's simply the norm now. You have to earn the right to higher expectations and, right now, Kerry only have those standards based on history, based on what teams of old have done.

It's actually no shame losing to Dublin, Mayo, Galway, Cork or Tyrone. You can still be a good team and go down to those sides but you obviously can't presume you're any better than them when you do, and do it yearly.

Until Kerry do any differently, they're not a better team than any of them and they certainly don't have the right to pretend like they are.