Maurice Fitzgerald emerges as surprise favourite to succeed Eamonn Fitzmaurice in Kerry

A decision on the next Kerry senior football manager is imminent with Maurice Fitzgerald emerging as a potential candidate to join front-runners from the outset, Jack O'Connor and Peter Keane.

Speculation has grown locally with one report suggesting that Fitzgerald would be offered the job as head of a management team that had the former Mayo coach Donie Buckley and Fitzgerald's 1997 All-Ireland-winning colleague Stephen Stack on board.

But while Fitzgerald has presented to the four-man committee, headed by chairman Tim Murphy and including secretary Peter Twiss, development officer Eamonn Whelan and coaching officer Terence Houlihan, as a potential choice, it's understood no firm decision has been taken up to yesterday and that the candidacies of O'Connor and Keane, who have both been interviewed, are believed to be still under active consideration. Keane is thought to have been less willing however to meet some of the criteria set out in that meeting.

The preference in Kerry has been for a management team with some of the development components from the previous set-up remaining in place. The selection committee could expand to five on that basis.

Fitzgerald, the 1997 Footballer of the Year, was a selector to Fitzmaurice for the last two years, having previously managed St Mary's Cahersiveen to an All-Ireland intermediate title. However, he has recently taken over as principal of Coláiste na Sceilge which brings an increased workload.

