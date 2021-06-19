| 3°C Dublin

Maughan – The man who can’t be moved

Managerial legend still spreading the football gospel as Offaly eye rare Croke Park success 

Offaly football boss John Maughan once said that management is like a 'disease' to him. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

Clare football legend Séamus Clancy tells a yarn that sums up John Maughan’s defiance and his refusal to bend no matter what is thrown at him.

Clancy, the Banner’s only football All-Star, recalls a convoy of cars arriving at Lahinch one Sunday with their bodies still creaking after a rigorous training session which Maughan put them through the previous day.

The Atlantic Ocean was firing water over the wall at the famous beach on the west coast as Clancy and Co breathed a sigh of relief when they saw the conditions before them.

