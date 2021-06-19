Clare football legend Séamus Clancy tells a yarn that sums up John Maughan’s defiance and his refusal to bend no matter what is thrown at him.

Clancy, the Banner’s only football All-Star, recalls a convoy of cars arriving at Lahinch one Sunday with their bodies still creaking after a rigorous training session which Maughan put them through the previous day.

The Atlantic Ocean was firing water over the wall at the famous beach on the west coast as Clancy and Co breathed a sigh of relief when they saw the conditions before them.

“Thanks be to God there will be nothing done today now,” Clancy remembers thinking back then but he wasn’t yet aware of his manager’s stubbornness. “We were all looking at each other and there was no one stirring, next thing Maughan appeared.

“He had one of those woolly hats on and started banging on the cars saying, ‘Come on, everybody out!’. There was some part of the beach clear below at the very far end and we had to make our way down as far as that to train. There was no such thing as not doing it. The sea was blowing in over the wall and there was a savage gale, but we left at the end of that session with the feeling we could do anything or face anyone.”

Maughan is one of six children and the sole member of his family to be sent to boarding school with his time in Moate’s Caramelite College helping to mould his future as he came under the watchful eye of Fr Michael Cremin at the famous Westmeath school.

Maughan excelled as a footballer and claimed a Hogan Cup medal in 1980 under Cremin with his innovative coaching techniques catching the imagination of the Crossmolina youngster before he enrolled in the Irish Army, a decision which underpinned his coaching philosophies.

“The Army changed me, I got very disciplined in the cadet school. I got really fit and embraced the whole strength and conditioning thing before it became the norm,” Maughan told the Mayo News podcast last year.

Success with the Mayo U-21s, as well as two Sigerson Cup triumphs during his stint in UCG during the early 1980s, propelled him into the Mayo senior fold but a routine knee cartilage operation in ’86 was anything but and it all but finished his playing career.

He went under the knife a further four times in an effort to salvage his days as a footballer but was told to call it a day three years later before John O’Mahony, Mayo boss at the time, kept him involved when bringing him in as physical trainer. Maughan admits that “it nearly broke me” to think that he could no longer do battle between the white lines with his wife Audrey adamant that he “changed” as a result of the setback but other doors would soon open.

A random call came from Clare one evening and Maughan was asked to consider the role of coach for the 1990 season but with no manager in place yet, he proposed himself for the position and he was the top dog in the Banner at the age of 28 before he knew it.

There were only 11 players at his first session in Crusheen and Clare football was “struggling to get it going”, as Clancy puts it, despite having seasoned campaigners like Noel Roche and Gerry Killeen on board. The wheels were about to turn under Maughan, though.

“None of us had ever heard of him,” Clancy says. “He came in the first night and said, ‘I’m a Mayo man’, and he had a Mayo jersey on. Then he took it off and put on a Clare jersey and said, ‘While I’m here, I’m a Clare man and I’m 100pc behind ye’.”

Clancy still speaks so fondly of a “great personality with a lot of charisma” and he turned them into believers with their 1991 All-Ireland ‘B’ Championship win sowing the seeds of what would follow the next year.

Clancy tells of bonds forged three decades ago “that’ll never be shaken” and they were part of a monumental shock as Clare surprised football aristocrats Kerry to land just their second Munster SFC title, and they haven’t won in the 29 years since.

The confidence which Maughan exudes had rubbed off on his troops as their military-like training bore fruit in every sense.

“He was ruthless, you wouldn’t be feeling sorry for yourself around him anyway, it was, ‘Get up for f*** sake’. The training was fierce tough so that was building spirit, it was a goal just to get through the sessions,” Clancy says.

“It was up at a different level and his first thing was to get us fit. We’d be inside in the dressing-room banging the balls off the wall, we’d be feeling great and then he’d come in and it’d be, ‘Lads, you don’t need the balls tonight’ so you knew what was in store. We were in bad facilities, bad lights in Crusheen, running around the outside of the pitch, small dressing-rooms, bad showers, no grub, corn beef sandwiches after but he more or less said you get what you deserve so if you start winning, I’ll get you this.

“The carrot was there if you achieved something. It was totally different to now, a box of bananas arrived into training one night and I thought, ‘F*** it, we’re really in the big time now if someone is giving us bananas’.”

Maughan has never been one to stand still so when his successful stint with Clare came to an end, he relocated to Cyprus to take up duty with the United Nations in Nicosia. He had switched base in 1994 and transferred to Castlebar Mitchels with the hope of playing junior football before ending up on the losing side in the Mayo SFC final later that year and the big ball would get him in trouble while overseas.

Maughan flew home to play a Mayo SFC quarter-final a year later, which resulted in a trip to Dublin’s Mater Hospital later that day to get wired up as a result of a broken jaw with a story appearing in this paper that got him into a lot of hot water.

While in Cyprus, he was asked to interview for the Mayo job and he even commuted from the Mediterranean island for the first few games in charge.

Few know him better than Liam McHale with the Mayo great donning the green and red beside him, playing under Maughan the manager during his first term in charge and coaching with him during his second spell at the helm. McHale describes him as a tough disciplinarian who always puts players first and does everything with a smile.

“He was a tough, robust, aggressive footballer and he wanted all of his players to be the same. We trained very hard, he developed massive morale and even though we were training like dogs, he had a great way of making sure that we were enjoying ourselves as well,” McHale says. “He had a great sense of humour and he was always a players’ man and looking out for players to make sure that they were okay. Making sure that lads had a few pound in their pockets, helping to gets lads part-time jobs or summer jobs or whatever it was.”

Clancy echoes those statements, even if some of the Clare lads did regularly try to take skelps out of him.

“We used to play bits of games and of course he might be playing with one side and you’d have such badness built up for him after maybe an hour of torture that we’d all be looking for a crack at him,” Clancy chuckles.

“But it was hard to get him. We were trying to nail him but he was tricky enough to nail. Believe me, we tried out of pure badness for him over what he had put us through. He was a real leader among us, always pulling us with him and dragging us along.”

Maughan still feels that Mayo “left it behind us” when going down in the 1996 All-Ireland final replay to Meath and he was “nauseated” in the aftermath while an unfortunate faux pas came to bite him in the ass when they met Kerry in the final a year later.

Maurice Fitzgerald gave a masterclass to see the Kingdom home and they needed little motivation after a topless Maughan, wearing little more than shorts, entered their changing rooms after the previous year’s All-Ireland semi-final win and opened up with “I seem to have a habit of coming into losing Kerry dressing-rooms”.

Aside from another All-Ireland ‘B’ success, an unsuccessful time with Fermanagh followed, with Maughan heading into Erne territory amid a wave of hype and talk of helicopters ferrying him to training before he wound up with Mayo again and a third All-Ireland final loss followed in 2004.

Things didn’t end swimmingly in Roscommon either when he replaced Tom Carr, one of his best friends from their Army days, and he has butted heads with plenty of players.

Shane Curran and Frankie Dolan were among the ‘Famous Five’ Rossies dropped when Maughan started out in 2006, but he would tender his resignation in the spring of 2008 in what he describes as “an ugly time” when he couldn’t continue “torturing” himself.

Maughan, who now works as a Procurement Officer at Mayo County Council, had been keeping busy on the club scene before Offaly came knocking at the end of 2018 but he admits he had “zero interest” in managing them.

Maughan, who turns 60 next year, concedes that “I can’t say no, it’s like a disease” when describing the hold which management has over him and by taking the Offaly reins he became the first to complete a “slam” by managing in each of the four provinces.

He is a grandfather now with back surgery under his belt from two years ago and yet he still has the motivation to leave his home in Castlebar at 4.30 three times a week to travel to the Faithful Fields for training before arriving back around midnight.

The journeys have been fruitful and while the high-profile departure of Nigel Dunne in 2019 threatened to undermine his reign, Offaly have been a revelation in 2021 with promotion to Division 2 already secured before today’s Division 3 final against Derry.

“What he’s achieved is remarkable,” McHale says. “They’re putting up big scores. The morale is good and it bodes well for the future, I’m not one bit surprised that he’s done such a good job.”

In the opposite corner at Croke Park today stands Derry boss Rory Gallagher – a player Maughan managed 20 years ago with Fermanagh – and you wouldn’t put it past the wily old fox to complete another coup.

John Maughan’s Inter-county Managerial CV

Clare (1991–94)

Mayo (1996–99)

Fermanagh (2001)

Mayo (2003–05)

Roscommon (2006–08)

Offaly (2019–present)