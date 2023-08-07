Mattie Donnelly's Tyrone future in some jeopardy after being hit with double-injury blow

Tyrone stalwart Mattie Donnelly looks set for a long spell on the sidelines with his 2024 county season already in some jeopardy after being hit with a double-injury setback.

Donnelly, who revealed earlier this year that he put off hamstring surgery to prolong his inter-county career, was struck down at the Kilmacud 7’s tournament in Dublin late last month when playing for his club Trillick.

Donnelly, who turns 33 at the end of the year, tore his PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) as well as breaking his tibia (shin bone) and the two-time All-Star should know more about his recovery time later this week.

He will definitely miss the entire Tyrone SFC - which starts next month - but he could yet face up to nine months out of action with his participation for the Red Hand in some doubt next year.

“I’ve completely torn the PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) in my knee and broken my tibia,” the 2021 All-Ireland SFC winner told teamtalkmag.com

“It’s a tight blow for me to get at this stage in my career. Hopefully, I won’t need an operation but I’ll know more next week when the consultant has had an opportunity to review things.

“Without surgery recovery, (it) would take around six months. With surgery, I’d be looking at nine months to a year.”

Donnelly fought back from a career-threatening hamstring injury in 2019 to continue his stellar career and the three-time Ulster SFC winner has been a shining light for Tyrone over the past decade.