Matthew Tierney’s 2-7 haul powers Galway to dominant Connacht final win over Sligo

Galway 2-20 Sligo 0-12

On a day when neither of Galway's two leading lights scored from play, Matthew Tierney illuminated this Connacht SFC final in MacHale Park with an impressive attacking display against Sligo.

Shane Walsh and Damien Comer were already off the field when Tierney completed his 2-7 tally, the goals coming in the first half against the wind as Galway established control.

It was a performance from the Oughterard man that has threatened for much of his career without ever being delivered in such an emphatic way.

But this was a Galway senior best from him, helping to deliver a successful Connacht defence for the first time since 2003 and edging them ahead of Mayo on the roll of honour, 49 now to Mayo's 48.

Sligo, still buoyant after their All-Ireland U-20 semi-final success against Kerry yesterday, had no answer to the power and directness that Tierney brought, adding four points from play to the 2-1 bagged in the first half while also landing a 45 and a free after Walsh, peripheral for much of it, was withdrawn in the 41st minute.

Walsh's zest for football at this level appears as if it still has to fully return but the season really feels like it is only warming up.

This provincial final was watched by 11,867 and will bring into question the impact on attendances that the saturation of games is having.

Sligo would have been reasonably happy with their start and their work in the third quarter to suppress Galway who led by eight points at the break, 2-7 to 0-5, and were still only eight points clear, 2-13 to 0-11, after 58 minutes.

But they really rammed home their superiority in the closing 16 minutes, outscoring Sligo by 0-7 to 0-1.

Against the wind, Galway were crisp and clinical, especially in the execution of the two goals.

John Daly was architect-in-chief of the first on 10 minutes, his over the top ball landing kindly into Comer's grasp. Comer's edge on his marker Eddie McGuinness was embellished when the Sligo-full-back slipped, allowing Comer to pick out Tierney in a more central position and from there Tierney made no mistake.

The same pair combined for the second goal too, Comer exploiting Cian Lally's overreach to get Finnian Cawley's pass and tearing away into open space with Sligo bent out of shape in the 23rd minute.

A point was the easy option but Comer was much more ambitious, picking out Tierney to his right with Tierney rounding Daniel Lyons for a 2-5 to 0-5 lead.

Sligo hope had been brief with a 0-3 to 0-1 lead established after the opening exchanges, Pat Spillane's opening point the highlight, but once that second goal went in it was always about damage limitation.

Galway were without midfielder Paul Conroy but Peter Cooke moved into his position and was active throughout while Ian Burke's contribution was sharp once again, two decent points before a black card just before half-time after a body check off the ball with Keelan Cawley put him out of the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Galway were composed and measured in their build up with Dylan McHugh constantly probing down both wings.

They played smart football in the second half too without really extending themselves.

For Sligo, Sean Carrabine showed well, scoring four points (two frees) while Luke Towey made some decent breaks from defence. But they face a challenge now after this defeat to pick themselves up for three All-Ireland round-robin games.

Scorers - Galway: M Tierney 2-7 (1-45, 1f), C Sweeney, J Heaney, S Walsh (2fs), I Burke all 0-2 each, C McDaid, D McHugh, S Kelly, T Culhane, P Cooke all 0-1 each Sligo - S Carrabine 0-4 (2fs), N Murphy (1 45, 1f) D Cummins 0-3 each, P Spillane, P Kilcoyne 0-1 each Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Cooke, J Maher; M Tierney, S Walsh, J Heaney; I Burke, D Comer, R Finnerty. Subs: C Sweeney for Walsh (41), D Conneely for Finnerty (46), C Hernon for McDaid (49), T Culhane for Comer (60), P Kelly for Maher (62) Sligo: D Lyons; N Mullen, E McGuinness, E Lyons; P McNamara, B Cox, D Cummins; C Lally, P Kilcoyne; L Towey, F Cawley, P Spillane; K Cawley, S Carribine, N Murphy. Subs: M Gordon for K Cawley (41), G O'Kelly Lynch for Lally (49), P O'Connor for Spillane (49), M Walsh for Cummins (52), A Reilly for F Cawley (64) Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)