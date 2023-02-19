Matthew Tierney stars for Galway as they earn vital win against a tenacious Tyrone

9 February 2023; Matthew Tierney of Galway in action against Frank Burns of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division One match at St Jarlath's Park in Tuam, Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Two absolutely priceless points for Galway, who must have feared the worst as a wind-backed Tyrone breathed down their necks throughout a fraught third quarter in Tuam this afternoon.

When Cathal McShane converted a 51st-minute mark, making it a one-point game in favour of Galway for the third time since the resumption, all the momentum appeared to be with the 2021 All-Ireland champions.

Instead, the Tribesmen found another gear to produce their best 20 minutes of the season to date.

Pádraic Joyce had heroes everywhere, no one more so than Matthew Tierney, who caught two precious kick-outs during this pivotal period, both leading directly to Galway points, on his way to finishing as the game’s top scorer with 0-6 (3f).

From the 52nd to the 65th minute, Galway reeled off six unanswered points via Ian Burke, two Tierney frees, skipper Seán Kelly (another inspirational presence late on), Tierney again and sub Cathal Sweeney.

Darren McCurry ended the onslaught, only for Sweeney to strike his third point of a brilliant second-half cameo.

Seven clear after 69 minutes, the hosts appeared home and hosed … only for Tyrone to reawaken from their slumber, almost when it was too late.

The Red Hands still managed to reel off the last four points, from Richard Donnelly, a McCurry free, Peter Harte and Padraig Hampsey, ensuring a few late palpitations for Galway during the five minutes of stoppage time.

But they held on after a breathless conclusion to this slow-burning contest, leaving them in a much better place, with three points after three Division 1 rounds.

Galway had endured a deeply frustrating start to their campaign, earning just one point from their opening two league games where they could just as easily have garnered all four. Worse still, Pádraic Joyce had lost two of his potent inside line to injury, Rob Finnerty (ankle) and Damien Comer (knee), although the surprisingly early return of Finnerty among his subs was a welcome February tonic.

Tyrone started one point ahead of Galway in the table after their comprehensive win over Donegal. Countering that, Tuam Stadium’s old-world charms can scarcely have inspired happy memories.

Just three years ago, on the cusp of Covid, they had lost to Galway by 19 points – a record margin of trauma in the Mickey Harte era. Adding injury to insult, Cathal McShane suffered a season-ending ankle dislocation on a day when Tyrone finished with 13 men.

One of their red-carded duo, 2021 Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary, was a late withdrawal from today’s encounter, but McShane did start at full-forward.

On a miserably dank afternoon, Galway started with the benefits of a fresh breeze but took a long time to make the elements count.

Even though Matthew Tierney opened the scoring inside two minutes, a cagey first quarter contained long spells of nothing happening and finished with the hosts 0-2 to 0-1 ahead after Darren Canavan and Paul Conroy swapped frees.

However, as the half progressed, Galway’s tactic of pushing up on Niall Morgan’s kick-out started to yield palpable dividends, winning seven of his long kick-outs before the midpoint.

Conroy proved a particularly profitable outlet, winning restarts that ultimately led to a Peter Cooke point and a Tierney free that left Galway 0-5 to 0-1 ahead on the half-hour.

The last four points were evenly shared: Cormac Quinn ended Tyrone’s long scoring drought before Tierney replied with his second from play, then Darren McCurry finished off Tyrone’s best move of the half before Jack Glynn struck with the last move of the half, leaving Galway 0-7 to 0-3 clear.

But after they failed to see out winning positions against Mayo and Roscommon, the question remained: would four points be enough?

Scorers – Galway: M Tierney 0-6 (3f); P Conroy (2f), C Sweeney 0-3 each; P Cooke, J Glynn, I Burke, S Kelly 0-1 each. Tyrone: D McCurry 0-5 (3f); C McShane 0-2 (1m); D Canavan (f), C Quinn, C Munroe, R Donnelly, P Harte, P Hampsey 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; S Kelly, E Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, D O’Flaherty; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Cooke, M Tierney, J Heaney; Patrick Kelly, E Finnerty, I Burke. Subs: J McGrath for O’Flaherty (ht), C Sweeney for Finnerty (ht), J Maher for P Kelly (69), R Finnerty for McDaid (inj 71).

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, C Munroe, P Hampsey; N Devlin, P Harte, C Quinn; B Kennedy, F Burns; C Meyler, C Kilpatrick, N Sludden; D Canavan, C McShane, D McCurry. Subs: J Oguz for Devlin (51), R Canavan for Sludden (56), R Donnelly for Quinn (58), M Donnelly for Burns (65).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).