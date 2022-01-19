Matthew Byron the hero as Laois claim shoot-out victory and spot in O’Byrne Cup final

Laois goalkeeper Matthew Byron saves the last penalty, taken by Paul Cribbin of Kildare, during sudden death in the penalty shootout of the O'Byrne Cup semi-final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Laois advanced to the O’Byrne Cup final by winning a penalty shootout to defeat Kildare after their game finished level in normal time.

Seán Moore put Laois ahead inside just two minutes with a close-range free following a soft foul on Ross Munnelly.

A second Moore point either side of a stylish Paddy Woodgate score had Laois leading 0-2 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

With 23 minutes played, and completely against the run of play, Kildare had the ball in the back of the net through Daniel Flynn when his speculative effort from distance went straight over the head of Matthew Byron as Kildare took the lead for the first time.

Evan O’Carroll and Moore kicked two excellent points in the space of a minute to leave Kildare ahead by one at the break.

O’Carroll was finding pockets of space as the second half progressed and he kicked two scores to leave the sides level with 15 minutes to go.

Scores were few and far between in the closing stages as Kieran Lillis’s leadership kept Laois in the fight.

With neither side able to find a breakthrough, penalties settled it and Kildare’s Paul Cribbin missed the decisive kick from the spot.

Laois will play Dublin in the final this Saturday.

Scorers:

Laois: S Moore 0-4 (2f), E Lowry 0-1, E O’Carroll 0-3, G Dillon 0-1.

Kildare: P Woodgate 0-5 (3f), D Flynn 1-0, J Sargent 0-1.

TEAMS –

LAOIS – M Byron; J Kelly, T Collins, A Mohan; S O’Flynn, J O’Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, E Lowry, P O’Sullivan; R Munnelly, E O’Carroll, S Moore. Subs: G Walsh for Munnelly (36); C Murphy for Byrne (55); D O’Reilly for O’Sullivan (55); P Dunne for Finn (64); D Kavanagh for Dillon (65); M Barry for O’Carroll (66); B Daly for Lowry (66).

KILDARE – M Donnellan; D Randles, M Joyce, T Harrington; D Hyland, J Murray, T Archbold; L Power, T Hoey; D O’Neill, E Lawless, K Flynn; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Flynn. Subs: M O’Grady for Joyce (h-t); K O’Callaghan for T Hoey (h-t); J Sargent for Hyland (h-t); P Cribbin for Lawless (46); A Masterson for Power (51); B McCormack for O’Neill (55); R Houlihan for Randles (64)



