Mathew Costello and Jordan Morris steer Royals past Antrim late storm

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Meath 2-16, Antrim 2-14

Meath's Jordan Morris scores his side's second goal during their Tailteann Cup semi-final victory over Antrim at Croke Park. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

WITH just a point in it and Meath nerves jangling, Antrim went too short with a kick-out. The ball was thrown up and possession spilled to Mathew Costello who clipped over a point.

It was a life-saving score for Meath, who at that stage were shipping water. They had conceded 1-4 on the spin.

Just minutes earlier they looked to have one foot in the final as they held an eight-point lead. Antrim whipped up a late storm and Meath were suddenly destined for another Croke Park nightmare. Costello’s intervention was timely.

It was that sort of topsy-turvy game, where both sides could play in bursts but also retained the capacity to shoot themselves in the foot.

Perhaps that was to be expected given the rate of turnover in both panels. Meath have handed out 13 championship debuts this term while Andy McEntee, facing his native county, outlined how Antrim had blooded 15 new players across league and championship in 2023.

In the end, the cards fell on Meath’s side. But only just. It would have been a heroic rescue effort from Antrim.

Dermot McAleese lost sight in one eye for a few days after taking a bang in the win over Carlow but he embodied Antrim’s desire here. Twice he raided forward for scores in the dying minutes, with each of those efforts cutting the gap to the minimum. But both times Costello found a reply.

And when Jordan Morris brought his tally to 1-4 in injury-time, Meath had done just enough.

“It was sort of relief at the end given the way the game transpired,” Meath manager Colm O’Rourke said. “We got into a great position and then seemed to take our foot off the pedal. We were looking for the whistle. In fairness to Antrim they came back at us strong and will probably think they could have got something out of it.

“We were creaking for a good bit of the last quarter. The other thing about it, they stuck at it and some of the players in that last quarter did brilliant things to snap us out of it and that’s nice. It’s good to see a team under pressure and to see how they react.”

Antrim did most of the spade work in the first half, opening up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 11 minutes before Meath’s Aaron Lynch scored the game’s first goal. The Royals forced a turnover and Jack O’Connor fed Lynch who found the net with a clever finish in a crowded penalty area.

Meath would take the lead for the first time on 22 minutes through a Costello point before Antrim goaled from a penalty. Ruairí McCann (St Mary’s) – who caused Meath issues all day – was hauled to the ground by Harry O’Higgins just as it looked like Meath were clearing their lines. Dominic McEnhill converted coolly.

Lynch converted a mark before Costello fashioned another goal chance only to see Michael Byrne make a good save. Byrne would kick a ‘45 with the last action of the half to see Antrim take a 1-7 to 1-6 lead in at the break.

The Ulster men scored the first point of the second half before Meath took over to hit an unanswered 1-7. Morris danced his way to the net for Meath’s second goal while rookie midfielder Conor Gray marked a good display with a long-range point.

That spell put Meath eight up with 15 minutes left before Antrim launched their rescue mission. Adam Loughran, Ruairí McCann (Creggan) and McEnhill landed points before Paddy McBride goaled.

Antrim recovered possession after a point attempt came back off the post with McBride on hand to bat to the net. Loughran added another point to leave Meath wobbling.

They needed something to fall their way and it came when Costello stopped the rot after Antrim were penalised for going too short with the kick-out.

For McEntee, there were mixed emotions. Having spent the week trying to plot the downfall of his former charges, including his injured son Shane and nephew James, he took heart from the manner of Antrim’s comeback.

“I think there was chances missed at both ends. But we certainly had momentum heading into the last five or six minutes of the game and just maybe a lack of composure and a few bad decisions cost us dearly. Look, they have showed a lot of character throughout the year and I wasn’t surprised by that. I knew they’d keep going.”

O’Rourke and Meath move on. An unwanted visit to the Tailteann Cup gave the Royals a chance to blood more players than would have been the case had Meath been in Sam Maguire.

“I’d say that you couldn’t possibly do this if you were in the championship. We see for example Louth getting hammerings from Dublin and Kerry and if we threw all of those lads into a scenario like that the chances are that we might suffer heavy beatings and also destroy their confidence.

“It’s maybe the opportunity that we thought of, that OK we’re going to build for the future and we’ll do it all in the space of a few months and see where it brings us, hope to get to the final but also build a team more for next year and the year after. I think a lot of these players are going to be a lot better with a bit of time.”

Meath’s preparations were tinged with sadness with O’Rourke referencing the deaths of former county footballer Denis Kealy in a road accident and, separately, David McAteer in a farming incident.

“Whatever the joy of getting to the final, I think the dominant emotion has to be one of sadness this week,” O’Rourke said.

SCORERS – Meath: J Morris 1-4; A Lynch 1-2 (0-1m); M Costello 0-4 (1f); J Flynn 0-2; J O’Connor, C Gray, J McEntee, C Hickey 0-1 each. Antrim: D McEnhill 1-3 (1-0pen, 2f); P McBride 1-1; A Loughran 0-3; M Byrne (1f, 1 45), D McAleese 0-2 each; R McCann (St Mary’s) (1m), R McCann (Creggan), O Eastwood 0-1 each.

MEATH – S Brennan 7; A O’Neill 7, R Ryan 6, H O’Higgins 6; D Keogan 6, P Harnan 7, S Coffey 7; J Flynn 7, C Gray 7; C Hickey 6, J McEntee 7, J O’Connor 6; J Morris 8, M Costello 8, A Lynch 7. Subs: C Caulfield 7 for O’Higgins (h-t), D Lenihan 7 for McEntee (51), C O’Sullivan 7 for Lynch (53), D McGowan 6 for O’Connor (55), R Jones for Hickey (65),

ANTRIM – M Byrne 7; P McCormick 6, P Healy 6, E McCabe 6; D McAleese 8, D Lynch 6, M Jordan 7; J Finnegan 6, C Hynds 7; P McBride 7, A Loughran 7, R McCann (Creggan) 7; R Boyle 6, R McCann (St Mary’s) 8, D McEnhill 7. Subs: G Walsh 6 for Healy (17), E Quinn 6 for Finnegan (51), C Johnston 6 for R McCann (Creggan), C McLarnon 6 for McBride (63), O Eastwood for Loughran (70).

REF – B Judge (Sligo).