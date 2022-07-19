| 20.5°C Dublin

Match-ups that will decide the destiny of Sam Maguire

Kerry's David Clifford sells a dummy to Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power on the way to scoring his side's fourth goal during their 2021 Allianz FL Division 1 South Round 1 clash at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry's David Clifford sells a dummy to Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power on the way to scoring his side's fourth goal during their 2021 Allianz FL Division 1 South Round 1 clash at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Implausible though it would be now, just ten days before the 2000 All-Ireland final, the competing captains were lured to Mallow to appear before an audience of local businessmen.

Pádraic,’’ an attendee asked during a brief question and answers session, “if you had the choice to play in any position on the pitch next Sunday, where would you choose?’”

