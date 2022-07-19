Match-ups that will decide the destiny of Sam Maguire

Implausible though it would be now, just ten days before the 2000 All-Ireland final, the competing captains were lured to Mallow to appear before an audience of local businessmen.

“Pádraic,’’ an attendee asked during a brief question and answers session, “if you had the choice to play in any position on the pitch next Sunday, where would you choose?’”

Pádraic Joyce took about half a second to consider his answer.

“Full-back,’’ he smiled. “Because I’d be as far away from Séamus as possible.’’ Beside him, Séamus Moynihan grinned and the hall erupted. That was the last time Kerry and Galway met in an All-Ireland final. It was a time when it seemed like every sentence spoken in advance of the game made some reference to Joyce’s impending duel with his former college team-mate and friend, Moynihan.

Over two games, the Kerry man won their battle, albeit it was Joyce who sent the tie to a replay with a late free the first day.

On Sunday, it’s highly unlikely that any of the anticipated match-ups will be quite so influential on the result as Joyce v Moynihan in 2000.

But for Joyce – and indeed, Jack O’Connor – winning the key battlegrounds will go a significant distance towards swinging this final.

DAMIEN COMER v JASON FOLEY

Foley is enjoying his strongest season at full-back for Kerry but was spared the task of marking Con O’Callaghan in the All-Ireland semi-final. If he is to finish the year as an All-Star and with a first Celtic Cross, he’ll earn it on Sunday.

The specific challenges presented by Comer aren’t unlike those of O’Callaghan. He is a powerful ball-winner, an aggressive runner and has a spring that makes him an even greater aerial threat than his 6’0”, 14-stone frame suggests.

He scored 2-2 from play against Derry, laying waste to another strong contender for the number three All-Star spot in Brendan Rogers.

Foley was relatively untroubled against Dublin, who paid for their slow transition by running into wall after wall of Kerry jerseys assembled inside the scoring zone.

The key to unleashing Comer’s inner beast will be in quick and accurate supply of possession in order to generate a one-on-one and to take Tadhg Morley and the rest of the covering Kerry backs out of the equation.

SEÁN KELLY v DAVID CLIFFORD

Five years and three managers into his senior inter-county career and the man they’ve anointed as the most talented Kerry forward ever has still yet to land the big one.

Mostly, that has been due to factors outside of his control.

His only All-Ireland final appearances so far were the two-game saga with Dublin in 2019, when he kicked 0-2 in the drawn game and 0-5 (1f) in the replay.

His kicking against Dublin in this year’s semi-final was of the highest order in the first half, though he was well marshalled by Mick Fitzsimons and Davy Byrne in the second half and seemed to be suffering some effects of his recent injury.

On one level, Kelly seems an unlikely man to be tagged to mark football’s leading forward.

He scored in five of seven championship games during Galway’s run to the final four in 2018, making his initial mark as a rangy middle-third player.

If it wasn’t for the shattered kneecap suffered by Seán Mulkerrin playing for NUIG in the Sigerson Cup in January, chances are that Kelly wouldn’t be playing his football anywhere near Clifford on Sunday.

He carries the ball superbly and could hurt Kerry, given Clifford is generally excused from back-tracking duties.

But his day will be judged on his capacity to limit the output of Kerry’s most celebrated talent.

LIAM SILKE v PAUDIE CLIFFORD

This one comes with a big asterisk. Silke is sure to be given one of the more important marking tasks on Sunday – it’s just not obvious which one.

He squared off against Shane McGuigan in the semi-final, keeping Derry’s most dangerous forward to just 0-1, but that detail kept Silke close to goal.

Assuming Kelly takes David Clifford, Silke is likely then to track one of Seán O’Shea or Paudie Clifford and given both spend plenty of time roaming the prairies, it has the potential to suit his natural game and bring the Corofin man deeper into the play.

Curbing the older of the Clifford siblings will be an important task.

You could make the argument that Kerry effectively beat Dublin with only three forwards firing: David Clifford, Seán O’Shea and Paudie Clifford.

And even at that, Paudie only came alive in the second half.

When he did though, he raided repeatedly down the right wing – collecting kick-outs, linking play and popping over two points.

His energy is impressive but equally, Clifford’s end product has become crucial to Kerry’s offensive package.