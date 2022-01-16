Two time 'young footballer of the year' Oisin Mullin has opted to spurn a professional career with AFL club Geelong to stay in Ireland and continue to play with Mayo and his club Kilmaine.

After weeks of deliberations, Mayo GAA have tonight confirmed Mullin's decision which is a massive lift for the beaten 2021 All-Ireland finalists.

Resigned to losing him after Geelong confirmed his signing in November and listed him in December, Mullins has made a change of heart after a lot of consideration.

“Going to Australia to play professionally was a really interesting opportunity and it was something I wanted to research and consider in detail," he said in the statement.

"It was a big decision for me as playing for Mayo with my friends is a huge honour and something I love doing, so I wanted to take the time to consider all aspects of it. After some careful thinking and a lot of support from family, I have decided to stay in Ireland and I am really excited about joining up with the Mayo Senior Football panel as soon as possible.

"I am grateful to everyone who helped me during the process. I especially want to send my appreciation to everyone at Geelong Football Club. I want to thank them for their understanding and wish them every success for the future.”

Mullins, who is understood to have trained with Mayo over the weekend, has been tracked for some time by Geelong and other AFL clubs and was initially identified to be part of a 2019 Combine in Dublin.

His progress with Mayo over the last two seasons heightened awareness of his athletic ability and he looked like a player who could quickly adapt to the AFL game.

But doubts over his full commitment to such a move have been in circulation for some time and only last week, after Mayo's Connacht league game with Galway in the province's Air Dome, manager James Horan said the player and his family need more time to work through the proposed move.

Over the weekend Geelong chief executive Steve Hocking acknowledged that "the Irish were doing everything and working really hard behind the scenes to retain their talent" but remained excited at the prospect of Mullin travelling out.

Horan welcomed Mullin's decision. "I am delighted he will be part of the Mayo senior football panel this year. Oisin is a fantastic guy, a leader, and adds so much to the setup. There is a great spirit in the current squad and all the players are delighted to be back up and running. Our first game is now only a few weeks away and we as a team are really looking forward to the year ahead."