Martin vows to fight on after season-ending Achilles injury

Kieran Martin has suffered a devastating Achilles tendon injury that will sideline Westmeath’s former captain for the rest of the 2021 club and county season.

Martin ruptured his left Achilles during the closing stages of last Sunday’s narrow defeat to Down in Division 2 North of the Allianz FL.

Westmeath’s worst fears were realised by an MRI scan and the 2015 All-Star nominee underwent an operation at the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry on Wednesday. He was released on Thursday and will have his foot in a boot for over six weeks, but it will be a lot longer before he can contemplate a playing comeback.

However, the 30-year-old is determined that this won’t signal the end of a Westmeath senior career that dates back to 2009.

“You’re looking six-and-a-half to seven months, so I’ll be looking for next season’s league anyway,” he told the Irish Independent.

Martin has endured his fill of recent injuries – he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in January 2020 – and the timing of this latest setback is cruel.

Apart from missing a vital Division 2 relegation play-off away to Cork next Saturday, he will play no role in Westmeath’s straight knockout Leinster SFC campaign, opening against Laois on July 4.

The Maryland clubman had come off the Cusack Park bench at half-time against Down, only for disaster to strike beyond the hour.

“We were in and around the Down goal for ages, the ball hit the crossbar, it came out and I ran to get it,” he recalled. “As I was taking off, the ball was low and I bent over to get it, and just the angle of my foot and the knee . . . it just can’t take the load, every joint is at the wrong angle at the wrong time.

“It was as if there was a sniper up in the stand. When I got the ball, I felt a pop and it sounded like someone stood on my heel. I went down and, when I looked, there was no one there.”

Martin is thankful to Westmeath’s medical team for helping to fast-track his treatment in Santry.

Asked if the short run-in to the season had been a factor, he surmised that “a lot of it was bad luck, but there were a few niggles here and there along the way.

“It’s fine doing your running programmes, but when you’re trying to then go into playing games at training, twisting and turning, you’re putting a lot more stress and strain on the body.”