Martin Murphy steps down as Offaly football manager after taking over from the late Liam Kearns

Offaly GAA chiefs are on the lookout for a new senior football manager after Martin Murphy confirmed he will not be remaining on in the role.

Murphy’s tenure was crowned by a famous championship win over Meath in April, but he has now revealed that “due to circumstances outside of my control, I am not in a position to be able to give the necessary 100pc commitment required to manage the team.”

The Gracefield clubman stepped into the hotseat in tragic circumstances, following the sudden and untimely passing last March of Liam Kearns, who was in his first season with the Faithful.

He was part of the Kerry native’s management team and agreed to take charge for the remainder of the campaign.

The high point of Murphy’s brief tenure came the following month, when he steered Offaly to a Leinster quarter-final ambush of Colm O’Rourke’s Royals.

That Tullamore shock catapulted Meath into the Tailteann Cup – they went on to win the tier-two championship.

However, after losing a Leinster semi-final thriller to Louth in extra-time, Offaly struggled to make any meaningful impact in the same competition, eventually losing to Wexford in a preliminary quarter-final.

Murphy, who guided Portarlington to a Laois SFC three-in-a-row before linking up with Kearns in Offaly, confirmed his departure in a statement released to Midlands 103.

The full statement reads:

I became a selector and part of Liam Kearns's management team in October 2022.

Following Liam’s sudden passing on the 12th of March, 2023 (RIP), I was asked to step into the manager role.

The aftermath of Liam’s sudden death was a challenging and emotional time, and it profoundly affected the players and the management team for some time afterwards.

Despite the unexpected and traumatic loss of Liam, the players and management endeavoured to give it our very best for the remainder of the year.

Several weeks ago, I met with the chairman of the County Board, Michael Duignan, to discuss and review the past year.

We discussed the targets we had set for ourselves as a team at the beginning of the year.

As it transpired, 2023 proved to be Offaly’s most successful Leinster championship campaign in 16 years.

The team played some outstanding football, beating Longford and Meath and reaching the Leinster semi-final against Louth in Croke Park, only to lose after extra time.

Disappointingly, our performance in the Tailteann Cup competition differed from what we had hoped for or expected.

Despite qualifying for the preliminary quarter-final, we exited the competition, losing to Wexford in Tullamore.

The team played 19 games since January 7, 16 of which were competitive; all games were condensed into 24 weeks.

The chairman asked if I was interested in remaining in the position for 2024. I explained to him that I felt extremely privileged and proud to have been allowed to manage my own county.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of my control, I am not in a position to be able to give the necessary 100pc commitment required to manage the team, and I will not be remaining on as the manager for 2024.

I want to thank the players for their hard work, the massive effort and the support they gave me throughout the year.

I thank the management and backroom team for their time and expertise and their excellent work in preparing the team, the selectors/coaches, the S&C coaches, the analysts, the physiotherapists, the doctor, kit men, the catering staff and the team secretary.

Many thanks to Faithful Fields and Glenisk O’Connor Park staff, who were always extremely helpful and courteous and were a pleasure to deal with.

It was amazing to be part of and witness the joy the team brought to the Offaly supporters this year, especially the scenes following our quarter-final win against Meath in Tullamore and the many supporters who travelled to Croke Park.

To all Offaly supporters, thank you.

I want to sincerely thank Michael Duignan and the officers of the county board for their support and for allowing me to manage this team; I am truly grateful and deeply honoured.

Finally, I wish the players and incoming management team a successful 2024.

Esto Fidelis

Martin Murphy