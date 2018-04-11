Politicians generating publicity for themselves is scarcely a new phenomenon, but their capacity to spot an opening remains a thing of wonder.

Politicians generating publicity for themselves is scarcely a new phenomenon, but their capacity to spot an opening remains a thing of wonder.

Martin Breheny: You could almost sniff the snobbishness oozing from criticisms of Ha'penny Bridge Dubs banner

Cue Green Party Leader and TD, Eamon Ryan, who got himself all over the media this week by claiming that a particular brand of support for the Dublin football team was 'cheap and tacky'.

So what heinous crimes against good taste are being perpetrated in the name of support? According to Ryan, an 'Up the Dubs' banner on The Ha'penny Bridge is "defacing one of the most iconic images of Dublin".

The Dublin Civic Trust don't like it either, complaining haughtily that "these completely inappropriate banners have been going on for years". The Trust also took the defacement line, declaring that the bridge should not have "any form of banner or promotional material".

You could almost sniff the snobbishness oozing from the comments, but then that won't come as a great surprise. As for Ryan, he is supposed to be in touch with the public mood in his native city, in which case you would think he might know that there's a lot more regard for what Jim Gavin and his team have done for Dublin than for those in public life who have no more to bother them than a banner on a bridge.

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane. Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Irish Independent