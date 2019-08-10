When Jim Gavin and James Horan patrolled the sideline during the 2013 All-Ireland final, neither would have envisaged that six years later they would be still trying to outwit each other once again.

When Jim Gavin and James Horan patrolled the sideline during the 2013 All-Ireland final, neither would have envisaged that six years later they would be still trying to outwit each other once again.

Martin Breheny: 'Relentless Westerners have capacity to test Gavin's men to the limit but gruelling season may take its toll'

Of course, the intervening period has been very different for them, with Gavin building Dublin's greatest-ever empire, while Horan opted to step down from the Mayo hot seat in 2014 having become the latest manager who couldn't find a way out of the All-Ireland desert.

He's back this season and, remarkably, so are many of the players he managed in 2011-2014. Is that a strength or a weakness? Take your pick.

Those who regard it as a positive argue that the sheer will repeatedly shown by this group of Mayo players is something special and will eventually be rewarded.

Others contend that while their doggedness is to be admired, they are unlikely to succeed at this stage, especially when they find the semi-final path blocked by a squad that are two wins away from being the most successful of all time.

The quality produced by Dublin over several seasons cannot be questioned, but it's also a fact that Mayo have come closer than any other county to torpedoing them.

Dublin know that, and while they won't acknowledge it, they would probably have preferred if Donegal were their opponents this evening. There's a wild-card dimension to Mayo that Dublin find difficult to fathom.

Or at least they did up to 2017, which was the last time they met Mayo in the championship. Two years on, Dublin look even better, although no one knows how the five-in-a-row pressures will affect them.

GAA Newsletter

The ultimate in precision is required now as they play without a safety harness for the first time this summer. They haven't had any substantial challenge (ignore last Sunday's charade against Tyrone which was largely irrelevant to both) and while that's testimony to their consistent efficiency, it also leaves them vulnerable if opposition hit a really good day.

Unlike so many teams, Mayo won't have any psychological hang-ups, even if they haven't beaten Dublin in any of their last 14 clashes.

All of the championship games were close enough to leave the Westerners feeling that the merest tweak in their direction could have changed everything. That even applied in the 2015 semi-final replay, which Dublin won by seven points, by far the biggest margin in any of the big-day showdowns.

The margin flattered them as Mayo led by four points in the third quarter before conceding some easy goals.

One serious drawback for Horan's men is the timing of this game.

They had a gruelling battle with Donegal in tough conditions last Saturday, whereas many of Dublin's front-liners had the weekend off as the extended panel took care of business against Tyrone in Healy Park last Sunday.

In addition, the gods haven't been kind to Mayo. After a campaign where they were badly disrupted by injury, they were hit again last weekend when influential centre-forward Jason Doherty sustained season-ending knee damage. The Burrishoole clubman was having a very good season and will be missed this evening.

Mayo were very flat against Kerry in the first round of the Super 8s, a game that came on the weekend after a tough Round 4 battle with Galway. It's the same now in terms of the physical demands after the Donegal test.

Dublin will attempt to test Mayo's ageing side by continually moving the point of play in the hope that fatigue will eventually get to them.

Gavin's men are proven experts at that type of patient game and the chances are that the reigning champions will wear Mayo down in the final quarter.

Verdict: Dublin

Irish Independent