Something doesn't quite add up in the latest Mayo controversy. In fact, quite a few figures are missing, making it all but impossible to complete an equation which seemed to be coming together a few weeks ago when Stephen Rochford indicated his intention to continue for a fourth season.

Martin Breheny: Is there more to new Mayo management controversy than appears on the surface?

His main backroom support, Donie Buckley, Peter Burke and Tony McEntee, had departed, so Rochford set about finding replacements. And there it rested until last weekend when news broke that all was not well with the process.

Peter Forde and Shane Conway were being lined up to come aboard, but a hitch developed somewhere along the line, eventually leading to Rochford resigning, citing a lack of "the desired level of support" from the County Board executive.

Thus ended the term of a man who took over following an even bigger controversy in 2015 when Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly were forced out by a player revolt.

It came after the partnership had been in charge for only one season, during which Mayo retained the Connacht title before being beaten by Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final replay. The squad rebellion was probably the most ruthless in GAA history.

Their letter of ultimatum demanded (a) management's removal 'with immediate effect', (b) 50-50 representation with the County Board on the committee to find a successor (c) an equal say with the County Board in the appointment to the committee of any independent member.

That was followed by a threat. If the board didn't agree to the demands, the squad would strike. The players also insisted on a quick response: four days to be exact.

Holmes and Connelly resigned shortly afterwards, without ever being told what the squad deemed wrong with their management.

Requests for an explanation elicited no response.

Three years later, and with the All-Ireland title having proven as elusive as ever, Mayo are back in a managerial mess. So what has changed in the interim? There's Mayo's success rate for a start. They finished 2015 as five-time Connacht champions and beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists after a replay.

They finished 2018 without even reaching the Connacht final, let alone winning it, for the past three seasons, while the championship journey ended against Kildare in Round 3 of the qualifiers.

Their close calls against Dublin in 2016 and 2017 were no different to 2015, except they were in the All-Ireland finals as opposed to the semi-final.

Meanwhile, they lost to Galway in three successive Connacht Championships, a sequence not endured by Mayo against their neighbours since 1982-'83-'84.

Effectively, the only thing that changed for Mayo following the 2015 player revolt was that they lost their grip on Connacht.

Curiously, that has been largely passed over in most of the analysis. For some odd reason, not winning their own provincial title was dismissed as irrelevant.

Surely, there was more to it than that. Galway departed three All-Ireland championships off sizeable defeats in 2016-2017-2018, yet were earlier good enough to beat Mayo, twice in Castlebar, once in Pearse Stadium.

Mayo have not improved since 2015 - in fact, they went back this year, when in addition to making little impression in the championship, they came within seconds of being relegated to Division 2.

The manager is always first in the firing line at the end of an unsuccessful year, but maybe it's a case of Mayo not being good enough.

Rumours that some influential squad members would be happy to see Rochford depart have been rumbling for some time.

Interestingly, Oisín McConville mentioned possible player involvement in the latest saga no fewer than three times on an RTé radio interview yesterday morning.

He may be picking it up from the same grapevine as the rest of us, but it was interesting all the same, given that his Crossmaglen clubmate Tony McEntee recently left Mayo.

McConville talked about players being "disconcerted with a lot of what was going on" and how he believed that "in the background the players have something to do with this."

The players have remained silent, so far at least. Isn't that odd for a group who were so determined to get their way three years ago?

It's not as if there has been a dramatic change in personnel since then - indeed few counties have had such a small turnover of players in the same period - so the strong voices that led the revolt against Holmes and Connelly are still there.

Where do they stand on Rochford's departure? Given that they were planning to strike if they didn't get their way three years ago, presumably they have a view on the current situation.

Why haven't they come out in support of Rochford, if they feel he is being treated badly by the board? Or is it a case of getting what they want by remaining the background this time?

