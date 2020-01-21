Martin Breheny: 'If referees are concerned by the 'advanced mark' then trouble is on the horizon'

He will, no doubt, be keeping a close eye on how his colleagues fare as they attempt to gauge the length of a kicked pass. So too will the rest of the football fraternity.

Now, if one of the top referees publicly expresses doubts about a new rule, it's safe to assume there's trouble ahead. How much remains to be seen, but you can take it that the 'advanced mark' will generate controversy in the coming season.

Effectively, it awards a free to a player who catches the ball inside the opposition’s '45' off a 20-metre or longer kick, delivered from outside the '45'.

He can opt to play on, but if he calls a 'mark', he will be allowed 15 seconds to take the kick. That's some reward for executing a basic skill.

Gough, who refereed last year's Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final, has serious reservations about the change, insisting it will prove difficult to get right on a consistent basis.

Referees are usually reticent about questioning new rules, but Gough bucked that trend in an interview during the All-Stars trip to Abu Dhabi last November.

"For the first time ever, we're being asked to adjudicate on 20 metres, whereas we've only ever been asked before to gauge 13 metres. The added difficulty is that when we're judging on the 13 metres, the ball (prior to being kicked) is stationary," he said.

"It's a kick-out or a free, so we can position ourselves in such a way that we have a lateral view of both the kicker and the player receiving the ball, making it easier to judge 13 metres.

"With the new rule, we're being asked to judge 20 metres in open play. The player receiving the ball could be straight in line and I would have no idea if the ball was kicked 20 metres," he said.

Effectively, Gough was telling the GAA that the new rule is deeply flawed rule. Now, if that's the starting point for the 'advanced mark', we all know what lies ahead.

Last October, Special Congress voted by a 69-31 per cent majority to write it into permanent rule. It had been part of an experimental package trialled in last year's league, but didn’t make much impact because teams knew it wouldn’t apply in the championship.

That being the case, they saw little merit in working on it. It's different this time as managers, coaches and players focus on exploiting the new way of creating easy scoring chances, which is now here to stay.

It won’t even be necessary for the attacker to make an overhead fetch to claim a 'mark'.

Once he catches the ball above ground level from a delivery which originates outside the '45' and travels a minimum of 20 metres, he's entitled to a shot at goal.

Where's the skill in making a simple fetch? Why should it entitle an attacker to what is, effectively, a free? It really is one of the most dramatic changes in football history.

Despite that, it attracted little debate at Special Congress, something which even surprised GAA president John Horan.

"I thought the debate would have been far more comprehensive and probably a little more divisive than it actually was. We are where we are. That's the democracy we have, so we move on," he said.

Now maybe I'm misreading it, but his comments would appear to carry a note of scepticism as to the wisdom of introducing a rule which has the potential to fundamentally change the game.

And for what? The aim is to encourage more foot-passing over longer distances. A laudable ambition, but it comes with a heavy price.

Of course, it won't make any difference whatsoever to the boring keep-ball tactics used by so many teams in the middle third.

The latest grisly example came in normal time in the Corofin-Kilcoo club final on Sunday.

It was awful to watch, but then if the rules permit unlimited handpassing while the team not in possession funnel everyone back behind the '45', mind-numbing sterility is inevitable.

The 'advanced mark' doesn’t address that, so what's the point?

And how did two more than two-thirds of Special Congress deem it a good idea to cheapen score-getting by awarding a free to a player who simply catches the ball?

Hell, they didn't even think it worthy of a detailed analysis of the consequences.

And if that weren't damaging enough, the rule is, according to a top referee, so difficult to implement that mistakes are certain.

TV coverage will, no doubt, focus on scores which are kicked off 'marks', checking to see if the pass travelled 20 metres. Referees can't be sure, but technology will present a clear answer.

It won't be long before a big game is decided by a point kicked off a 'mark', which should not have been allowed.

Now, that's certainly not what football needs at a time when handpass hell and defensive dourness are thieving its entertainment value.

There's no going back now, not for a few years anyway. No doubt, coaches everywhere are working on ways of exploiting the new 'mark' and who can blame them, now that a 20-metre pass can earn the catcher a free shot at goal?

Who ever thought that's what football would look like in 2020?

