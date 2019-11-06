Martin Breheny: 'GAA's pre-season training rules continue to be ignored'

It shouldn't be - well not until Friday week at least, which is the earliest date allowed under rule for senior squads to undertake collective sessions - but sure who cares about that?

Rules are for others, not for us. Some years ago, counties enthusiastically supported the introduction of a rule preventing a return to county training until November.

They felt that players were entitled to protection from over-zealous management teams, some of whom would have liked to call them back a few weeks after being eliminated from the All-Ireland race. So Congress supported a proposal to ban collective training until mid-November for squads who were knocked out of the championship early on.

In case there was any ambiguity as to what constituted collective training, Croke Park drafted a definition: 'where one or more player(s) is/are required to be at a specific place at a specific time on a specific date'.

It was added to the rulebook so it would have to be observed. Really? In fact, it turned out to be no more than a noble aspiration. Counties ignored it and nothing happened.

Why? Because those who were supposed to apply the rule buckled under pressure from managers. Most county boards lacked the courage to hold a line which was drawn on behalf of players. Faced with their managers telling them that 'everyone else is back training by now,' they opted for a quiet life.

Away you go, and we'll let on we know nothing about it. Except, of course, they did. And they still do. Croke Park know too, but what action can they take? Hire a firm of private detectives and despatch them into the night? Even then, they would get nowhere as it would be difficult to prove.

'Sure this training isn't official at all. The lads decided among themselves to come together. That's how dedicated they are. We didn't sanction it, but what could we do? These players are mad for road. They can't wait for next year and want to get a headstart.'

You think that wouldn't be put forward as an explanation? Well, Wexford got around the pre-championship training camp ban by insisting that their trip to Portugal last year was a case of players coming together to relax and enjoy each other's company before the big summer tests.

In the absence of proof to the contrary, Croke Park couldn't take any action.

And didn't it bring a tear to your eye when Dublin footballers explained that their trip to France during a prohibited period had nothing to do with championship preparations, but rather a desire to pay tribute to Irish soldiers who fought in World War I. They even laid wreaths.

Rules about training restrictions until specified dates and bans on 'away' camps during a prohibited period before the championship look fine in theory, but are virtually impossible to police because county boards abdicate responsibility.

The rule on dates for returning to training was scrapped this year, in favour of a provision which allows Central Council to set them on an annual basis.

They settled on November 15 (same as previous year) for all football teams except the Super 8s: Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Donegal, Cork and for hurling teams eliminated in the provinces (Galway, Carlow, Waterford, Clare). The rest can return on December 1.

The November 15 deadline, already reportedly broken by many football squads, is still ten weeks before the start of the leagues.

Contrast that with Premier League soccer clubs in England, almost all of whom return to formal training in the first week in July, six weeks before the start of the season.

Why do GAA teams need to be working for so long before the start of term? Is it not adding unnecessary pressure on panels at a time when, as the ESRI report found last year, stress levels among players are dangerously high?

And what about the costs involved in running training campaigns months before the start of the season? Those of us who support starting the leagues in autumn are shouted down with the argument that it wouldn't be fair on players.

That's despite the obvious upside that it would ease the pressure on them and the fixtures calendar in the manic first three months of the new year.

Which would players prefer? Training for months before the official start of the season or playing games? The answer is obvious.

This is an area where the GPA should be more active. Okay, so they may not agree with starting the leagues in autumn but they hardly support the current nonsense where players are training in early November for a season that doesn't start officially until late January. It's just plain daft on all fronts.

Remember the name: JD Devaney

Sport is littered with nearly as many hits as misses among youngsters tipped to make it big, but that has never slowed down the prediction business.

Let's keep it going by nominating 18-year-old Borris-Ileigh forward James 'JD' Devaney as one to note for the 2020s. It wasn't just that he hit 1-4 from play against Kiladangan in the Tipperary county final, but more the manner in which some of the scores were created and completed.

They involved many of hurling's more intricate skills, all executed with supreme artistry. Most of all, he seemed to have longer on the ball than others, surely the ultimate indicator of genuine class.

Making the grade in a county like Tipperary is very difficult but Devaney appears on course.

The pedigree is good as his grandfather was Liam Devaney, one of Tipperary's brightest stars in the 1950s-60s', during which he won five All-Ireland medals and the 1961 Hurler of the Year award.

As one career takes off, another ends, with Niall Gilligan announcing his retirement at the age of 43. He did Clare and Sixmilebridge more than some service over 25 years.

