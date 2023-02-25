Mark Rossiter inspires Wexford to claim back-to-back wins in Division 4

Mark Rossiter shot 1-3 as Wexford made it back-to-back wins in Division 4 at a bitterly cold Carriganore.

Brian Molloy also billowed the net for the purple and gold while Eoghan Nolan knocked over three points from play.

Waterford finished with 14 men as Conor Murray received a straight red card for an off the ball incident, as Ephie Fitzgerald's charges crashed to their fourth defeat in a row.

The Déise started brightly as Darragh Corcoran buried the ball to the bottom corner of the Wexford net in the seventh minute.

Waterford's first goal of the 2023 NFL. Conor Murray and Jason Curry left them 1-2 to 0-3 in front after 17 minutes.

Mark Rossiter then finished a Wexford counter attack to the cobwebs on 20 minutes. Brian Lynch levelled but Eoghan Nolan and Dylan Furlong gave the visitors a 1-5 to 1-3 half time advantage.

Nolan nailed two beauties at the start of the second period. The home side lost captain Dermot Ryan to a black card and Wexford capitalised. John Tubritt and Cian Hughes set up Brian Molloy for a goal on 50 minutes. Rossiter added three points to his tally.

Waterford goalkeeper Aaron Beresford denied both Brian Molloy and Richie Waters.

Jason Curry and John Devine kicked consolation points for the hosts before Conor Murray's late red.

Scorers – Wexford: M Rossiter 1-3 (2fs), B Molloy 1-0, E Nolan 0-3, D Brooks (f), D Furlong, G Malone, S Nolan, J Tubritt, C Kinsella 0-1 each. Waterford: D Corcoran 1-0, J Curry 0-3 (2fs), C Murray, B Lynch, J Devine 0-1 each.

Wexford: D Brooks 7; B Cushe 6, P Hughes 7, M Furlong 6; G Malone 6, B Molloy 8, D Furlong 7; N Hughes 7, E Nolan 8; D Lyons 5, S Nolan 6, C Carty 6; K O'Grady 6, J Tubritt 6, M Rossiter 8. Subs: C Hughes 6 for Lyons (HT), J Rossiter 5 for Furlong (53), C Kinsella for O'Grady (61), R Waters for Carty (66).

Waterford: A Beresford 7; R Browne 6, C O Cuirrin 6, L Fennell 6; D Ryan 6, D O Cathasaigh 6, J O'Sullivan 6; B Looby 6, K Sheehan 5; M Curry 6, D Fitzgerald 5, J Curry 6; C Murray 6, B Lynch 5, D Corcoran 6. Subs: C Maguire 5 for Sheehan (16), J Devine 6 for Fitzgerald (HT), B Hynes 5 for Lynch (53), M Cummins for O Cathasaigh (67), N McSweeney for J Curry (70).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)