Mark O’Connor relishing prospect of teaming up with ‘very impressive’ Oisín Mullin at Geelong

Geelong’s Mark O’Connor is excited at the prospect of playing alongside Mayo’s Oisín Mullin, describing him as a ‘very impressive player’.

Reports last week stated that the 2020 Young Footballer of the Year Mullin had signed on with the Cats as a category B rookie at the club where O’Connor and Zach Tuohy play, along with O’Connor’s Dingle clubmate Deividas Uosis.

"I remember watching him in the All-Ireland final of last year," O'Connor told Radio Kerry.

"He was a very impressive player. We'd be more than happy to see him out there. We'd wish him all the best obviously."

Should Mullin’s signing be confirmed he’d join Fermanagh's Ultan Kelm and Fionn O'Hara from Westmeath in being the latest Irish recruits to take up the chance to play professional sport Down Under. Sligo's Luke Towey, Kerry's Stefan Okunbor and Anton Tohill of Derry have all returned home recently.

O’Connor missed part of the AFL season through hamstring injuries including their preliminary final (the AFL’s equivalent of a semi-final) defeat and recently underwent minor knee surgery but he is hoping to be fully fit for the start of the new season.

"I'm feeling good again now," he said.