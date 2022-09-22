Mark O’Connor on the Geelong emergency list ahead of Saturday’s AFL Grand Final against Sydney Swans

15 June 2018; Mark O'Connor of the Geelong Cats AFL team poses for a portrait in the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry's Mark O'Connor has been named on Geelong's emergency list ahead of Saturday morning's AFL Grand Final clash with Sydney Swans.

The Cats have stuck with the same 22 that thumped Brisbane last weekend, with Max Holmes selected despite a hamstring injury.

O'Connor replaced Holmes in that game and could still feature with reports that Holmes will undergo a late fitness test. Fellow Irishman Zach Tuohy starts his 250th AFL game in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Geelong go into the game as clear favourites despite Sydney winning the last two meetings between the teams. The Swans are on a nine-game winning streak while the Cats have won 15 on the spin, including a 71-point win last weekend.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport with the 'bounce' at 5.30am.