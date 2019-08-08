There was more frustration for thousands of GAA fans who were desperate to secure an All-Ireland semi-final ticket before all 82,300 got sold out.

'Many people were let down' - fans' fury at scramble for GAA tickets

Many who queued for up to three hours on Tuesday for the Mayo versus Dublin clash at Croke Park were left disappointed as the first allocation quickly sold out.

Others tried to use the GAA's online official ticketing partner, tickets.ie. However, many said they unexpectedly lost their place after waiting for more than three hours.

Tickets went on sale again yesterday from 10am but were sold out within two hours.

Supporters were queueing out the door at the GAA ticket office on Dorset Street, Dublin, with many people feeling let down by the chaos from the day before.

John Reynolds, from Castlebar, Co Mayo, said he was waiting for three hours in the SuperValu in Clontarf on Tuesday before he was told there was none left.

"It was extremely disappointing and a complete waste of time," he said.

"As soon as I reached the top of the line, they were all sold out.

"The computers kept on crashing due to the sheer numbers of fans wanting tickets. Surely to God there could be a better system put in place?"

Phil Burke, from Glasnevin, told the Irish Independent that she had been waiting in SuperValu yesterday when the ticket machine crashed.

"So many people were let down," she said.

"It definitely wasn't this bad last year. The Dublin and Mayo matches always have the largest number of supporters so I can't understand why they weren't prepared for the huge influx of people trying to buy tickets."

Die-hard Dubs' fan Frank Kelly, from Swords, strolled past the long queue outside the GAA ticket office with ease, holding his Parnell GAA membership card by his side.

"When I couldn't get a ticket for the 2013 All-Ireland final, I said enough was enough and time to become a Parnell pass holder.

"I'm now guaranteed a ticket, which is fantastic because I don't have to deal with all the chaos and panic that a lot of fans go through," he said.

GAA director of communications Alan Milton said there were "definitely learnings to be taken" after the ticketing system for the All-Ireland football semi-finals came in for heavy criticism.

"The system yesterday was dealing with 82,300 tickets for Saturday, potentially 60,000 for Sunday. Within that, you had 7,000 season-ticket holders for Saturday, somewhere in the region of half that for Sunday," Mr Milton told RTÉ Radio's 'Today with Miriam O'Callaghan'.

"It was a big, big ask of the system. There are definitely learnings to be taken from [Tuesday]. The key one for me, from the correspondence I have received personally, would be the queuing system online."

