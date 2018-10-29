Mannion masterclass the difference as Kilmacud Crokes power past St Jude's to win Dublin championship

Paul Mannion delivered a tour de force in Parnell Park this evening as Kilmacud Crokes ended an eight-year wait for a Dublin SFC title.

It was their first since 2010, ending their longest spell without one since their first in 1992.

Mannion lit up the crisp night with the simplicity of his play, nailing four points within the first 21 minutes, each one showing similar style and composure as he turned with scarcely a glance to convert.

By the end, the had scored 1-6 and St Jude's, who had knocked out Ballymun Kickhams and St Vincent's, had no answer to his brilliance.

Crokes' powerful running game gave them firm control in the first half with Craig Dyas and Conor Casey punching holes from midfield and wing-backs Cian O'Connor and Cillian O'Shea breaking fast to put Jude's on the back foot.

Crokes were 0-4 to 0-0 ahead by the 14th minute and it took a 17th minute Niall Coakley free to get Jude's off the mark.

Unlike his county colleague, Kevin McManamon was a peripheral figure in the opening half but in defence Chris Guckian did much to stem the tide.

Midfielder Seamus Ryan settled them with a point but by the break Kilmacud were still comfortable, protecting a 0-7 to 0-3 lead.

There were signs of resistance from Jude's after the break with wing-backs Tom Lahiff and Chris Guckian getting up to score and at one stage they closed to within a point, 0-8 to 0-7 after 38 minutes.

But predictably Mannion made another timely intervention with a sixth point before Pat Burke got Crokes' first goal on 40 minutes after good approach work from the impressive O'Connor.

Jude's didn't wilt however and came again, hitting three points on the trot as McManamon grew more influential.

By the 49th minute there were just two points in it and as Dias and Niall Coakley traded points, Jude's braced themselves for a big finish.

But at his ease Mannion came good again, this time getting on to a Dias pass and slipping a shot beneath Liam Mailey, who saved late on from Callum Pearson to prevent further leakage.

Scorers - Kilmacud Crokes - P Mannion 1-6, P Burke 1-0, C Dias, C O'Connor (1 45) 0-2 each, S Cunningham, C Pearson all 0-1 each

St Jude's - N Coakley 0-4 (4fs), P Clarke 0-3 (1f), K McManamon 0-2, S Ryan, S Guckian, T Lahiff, T Devlin all 0-1 each,

Kilmacud Crokes: D Nestor; L Flatman, A McGowan, C O'Sullivan; C O'Shea, R McGowan, C O'Connor; C Dias, C Casey; S Horan, S Cunningham, C Pearson; P Mannion, D Mullin, P Burke. Subs: K Dyas for Horan (50), T Fox for Mullin (58), S Williams for Burke (60)

St Jude's: L Mailey; O Manning, C Fitzpatrick, C O'Reilly; T Lahiff, N O'Shea, C Guckian; M Sweeney, S Ryan; K Doherty, S King, R Joyce; N Coakley, Mc Manamon, P Clarke. Subs: N Mangan for Joyce (37), T Devlin for King (45), B McManamon for Doherty (50), A Sweeney for O'Reilly (60).

Ref: S McCarthy (St Vincent's)

Online Editors