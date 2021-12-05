Mannion majestic as Kilmacud Crokes march on against Wolfe Tones

Paul Mannion of Kilmacud Crokes is tackled by Adam O'Neill of Wolfe Tones. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paul Mannion stamped his class over this Leinster club SFC quarter final against Wolfe Tones in Navan with a majestic display of accuracy and vision.

Mannion scored six points, five from play, to essentially make the difference but it was the distance and trajectory that he got on them that really caught the eye.

Mannion's Dublin inter-county career may be on hold or even over but his enduring ability was on full show here as he pulled the strings to advance the Dublin champions to the Leinster semi-finals.

Given the recent record of Meath champions against their Dublin counterparts, this was a creditable effort from Tones, who lost their leader Cian Ward to a second yellow card in the 48th minute for a tackle on Crokes defender Michael Mullin.

At that stage it was 1-9 to 1-6 in Crokes' favour and they saw the game home comfortably with Mannion adding two points and laying on a further point for Dan O'Brien.

Crokes had enjoyed the better start and appeared to establish control when they scored the opening goal, albeit a little fortuitously.

A brilliant Mannion pass inside found Hugh Kenny, whose quick offload to midfielder Ben Shovlin put him within clear sight of goal. Shovlin's initial shot was blocked by goalkeeper Cian Farnan but in the follow up the ball struck Shovlin and the momentum carried it over the line for a 1-3 to 0-1 lead on 14 minutes.

But the Tones response was impressive and within three minutes they had the goal back, Thomas O'Reilly's run and offload to Cian Ward and from there Ward showed nerve and patience to place Cian O'Neill inside him to nudge it with his hands to the net.

They kept pressing while frustrating Crokes at the other end and were level on 27 minutes through a Ward free and Padraic Diamond's second point from distance.

But Crokes reasserted themselves with converted frees from Tom Fox and Mannion to put them 1-5 to 1-3 ahead at the break.

Crokes now play Portarlington in the semi-final in Croke Park on Saturday December 18.

Scorers - Kilmacud Crokes - P Mannion 0-6 (1f) B Shovlin 1-0, T Fox 0-2 (2fs) D Mullin, S Cunningham, C Ferris (f), C Dias, D O'Brien all 0-1 each.



Wolfe Tones C Ward 0-3 (3fs), C O'Neill 1-0, T O'Reilly (1f) P Diamond 0-2 each, T Gavigan, S O Fionnagain (m) 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; M Mullin, R O'Carroll, R McGowan; C O'Connor, D O'Brien, C O'Shea; C Dias, B Shovlin; T Fox, P Mannion, S Horan; H Kenny, S Cunningham, D Mullin. Subs: R McGowan for A McGowan (2), A Jones for Horan (41), C Pearson for Kenny (45), C Casey for Dias (48),C Kinsella for Fox (55)



Wolfe Tones: C Farnan; B O Fionnagain, A O'Neill, S Glynn; C O'Connor, D O'Neill, C Sheppard; P Diamond, A Callaghan; S Sheppard, Cian Ward, O Martin; T O'Reilly, C O'Neill, S O Fionnagain. Subs: F Ward for Callaghan (48), Caolan Ward for C O'Neill (49), T Gavigan for Martin (56), E O'Kelly-Lynch for N O'Reilly (57)



Referee: P Maguire (Longford)