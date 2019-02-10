Man-to-man defence, pushing up on the Dublin kick-outs and man marking their marquee players. Kerry had a clear gameplan in nullifying Dublin last night in Tralee.

'Manic and consistent pressure' - Tomás Ó Sé feels Kerry have laid the template for how to take on Jim Gavin's Dublin

It's similar to the template Mayo used to push Dublin to the pin of their collars in recent years.

Jim Gavin brought in experienced heads towards the end of the encounter and almost escaped with something from the game as they have consistently done when Mayo posed some serious questions.

Dublin's Michael Fitzsimon's got his marching orders in the 63rd minute with his side trailing by four points but they rallied despite their numerical disadvantage to level the game before Peter Crowley's fisted point in injury time won it for the Kingdom on a scoreline of 1-18 to 2-14.

The presence of tackling aficionado Donie Buckley may be contributing to Kerry's in-your-face style.

Tomás Ó Sé feels Kerry's approach should be replicated by others hoping to bridge the gap to the five-in-a-row seekers from the capital and he was impressed by the Kingdom's youngsters.

"You've got a young team, you've got new management in, you have players who are not available at the moment, the Dr Crokes players, Jason Foley, David Clifford is obviously missing," he told RTE Sport.

"I think more importantly you have a template here, what way to approach the Dubs, and I think Kerry just went at it tonight with a manic and consistent pressure.

"I thought they were going to wilt in the second half. Dublin came into it really, really strongly in the second half.

"A lot of people give out about the style of football or the way football is at the moment. We had a full house here tonight. Dublin, the true champions that they are, came at Kerry but the way Kerry stood up in the end and got the last score gives Dublin something to think about going up the road.

The next time they'll meet and it's a long time, we're only in February and the Dubs aren't back on the road yet. Kerry are just learning themselves but very, very positive.

"Those two (Dublin) goals in the first half were against the run of play and kept the Dubs in it.

"That last score showed a bit of bite and courage from Kerry and I think they deserved to win."

