Managing expectations: Your county-by-county guide to football management changes

Your county by county guide to 2021 football management changes, including Kerry’s coaching reach breaches north

Former Kerry selector Donie Buckley is now in the Monaghan backroom team. Photo: Sportsfile
Former Kerry selector Donie Buckley is now in the Monaghan backroom team. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Kerry selector Donie Buckley is now in the Monaghan backroom team. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Kerry selector Donie Buckley is now in the Monaghan backroom team. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

They may no longer be the game’s kingpins but Kerry’s influence still reaches furthest when it comes to the composition of backroom teams.

Kerry influence, by our count, now stretches to eight counties with Kieran Donaghy and Donie Buckley teaming up with Armagh and Monaghan respectively, rare incursions north for men from the Kingdom.

