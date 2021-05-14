Managing expectations: Your county-by-county guide to football management changes

They may no longer be the game’s kingpins but Kerry’s influence still reaches furthest when it comes to the composition of backroom teams.

Kerry influence, by our count, now stretches to eight counties with Kieran Donaghy and Donie Buckley teaming up with Armagh and Monaghan respectively, rare incursions north for men from the Kingdom.

Mike Quirke and Jack O’Connor are managing Laois and Kildare respectively while former defender Mike Hassett is a selector with Wicklow where he has been living for quite some time.

Closer to home, Declan O’Keeffe remains with Colm Collins, now the longest-serving football manager in Clare, while An Ghaeltacht’s Tomás Mac an tSaoir is Waterford’s goalkeeping coach.

Tyrone is arguably the county with the next greatest influence across the 31 counties lining up for this weekend’s Allianz league programme with Enda McGinley’s appointment in Antrim taking the number of Tyrone managers to four with Harte in Louth, Paddy Tally in Down and their own joint Fergal Logan/Brian Dooher ticket. Ciaran Meenagh’s coaching role in Derry brings to five the number of counties Tyrone have a direct backroom involvement in.

Dublin’s influence is less pointed. Former players Ger Brennan and Paddy Christie are in Carlow and Tipperary as coaches while Ken Robinson, formerly of Dublin ladies, has joined Westmeath as a coach. Current Meath coach Colm Nally played underage with Dublin but has a more recent link with Louth.

In expectation of such a short turnaround ahead of the new season, managerial changes were lower than usual with just Tyrone, Sligo, Antrim, Louth and Waterford filling vacancies at the top.

Mickey Harte’s departure from Tyrone after 18 years and his quick integration with Louth was the headline move.

Some 13 ‘outside’ managers will feature this season, Terry Hyland (Leitrim), Tony McEntee (Sligo), Rory Gallagher (Derry), Enda McGinley (Antrim), Paddy Tally (Down), Ryan McMenamin (Fermanagh), John Maughan (Offaly), Jack O’Connor (Kildare), Mickey Harte (Louth), Mike Quirke (Laois), Davy Burke (Wicklow), Niall Carew (Carlow) and Shane Roynane (Waterford).

Given his association with St Brigid’s, Anthony Cunningham’s tenancy in Roscommon has to be considered a local one.

One of the most interesting additions is that of renowned adventurer Pat Falvey to the Kerry backroom as a performance coach.

Kerry

Change was apparently sought by the board but apart from speculation around Paul Galvin joining at one stage, the Kerry backroom team is largely the same with selector Maurice Fitzgerald stepping up his coaching duties alongside Tommy Griffin, James Foley and strength and conditioning head Jason McGahan. Experienced mountaineer Pat Falvey is an interesting inclusion as a performance coach however.

Cork

Ronan McCarthy has signed up for a further two years, having completed three already. Cian O’Neill remains coach, Sean Hayes a selector while Bobby O’Dwyer and John Hayes have been added to the backroom.

Tipperary

The county’s most decorated footballer Declan Browne joins as a coach. Otherwise it’s the same for David Power with former Dublin player Paddy Christie, Charlie McKeever, former Clare ‘keeper Joe Hayes and Tommy Toomey in the backroom. Amateur golfer Robbie Cannon remains athletic development coach.

Waterford

The former Cork ladies selector and Tipperary ladies manager Shane Roynane replaces Benji Whelan and brings in former Déise captain Paul Whyte to assist. Ed Burke is physical trainer with former Kerry underage ‘keeper Tomás Mac an tSaoir the goalkeeping coach.

Clare

Former Sligo player Gerry McGowan comes in as Colm Collins’ sixth coach in eight years. Former Kerry goalkeeper Declan O’Keeffe, Enda Coughlan, Declan Downes and Rob Mulcahy (athletic performance) are still involved.

Limerick

Billy Lee heads for a fifth year with Brian Begley, Seamus O’Donnell and Shane Kelly as his selectors and Adrian O’Brien as his strength and conditioning coach.

Westmeath

Ken Robinson, fresh from helping Mick Bohan to coaching Dublin ladies to four successive All-Ireland titles, links up with Jack Cooney as coach as Pascal Kellaghan moves on. Former Kildare player Brian Flanagan has departed to take the Kildare U-20 team, as has Declan Gorman, but Cathal Mullen, goalkeeping coach in 2019, is back in.

Carlow

Niall Carew’s second year will again see former Dubs footballer Ger Brennan as coach and Simon Rea and Victor Doyle as selectors.

Wicklow

Davy Burke has Steve Jameson, former Kerry footballer Mike Hassett who is a long-time resident in Wicklow and Gary Jameson as selectors with Galwegian Dan Moore in a strength and conditioning role. A coaching addition is Darren McGovern, originally from Monaghan with a basketball background.

Meath

Andy McEntee is heading for a fifth year and will again have Donal Curtis and Finian Murtagh as selectors, Colm Nally as coach and former Munster rugby player Neil Ronan as strength and conditioning coach. The void left by Gerry Cooney’s departure as selector is filled by Paul Nestor.

Dublin

More of the same expected from Dublin with Dessie Farrell into a second year, Mick Galvin, Brian O’Regan and Shane O’Hanlon assisting and Darren Daly and Bryan Cullen, Dublin GAA’s head of performance, coaching. They listed 29 members of a backroom team, including five analysts in last year’s All-Ireland final programme.

Offaly

More of the same with John Maughan and Offaly as they head into a third season. Kevin Guing and Gerry O’Malley are selectors, Cavan’s Dermot Sheridan and Dublin’s Mark Fee continue in a coaching capacity.

Laois

Into a second year, Mike Quirke still has Maurice Horan, former Limerick manager as coach, with Paul Lawlor replacing Eoin Kearns as a selector. Dan Nelligan is goalkeeping coach with Tom Hargroves, originally from Laois but with a background of involvement with English rugby teams, as strength and conditioning coach.

Louth

After 18 years with Tyrone, Mickey Harte has taken over in Louth with Gavin Delvin assisting. Niall Sharkey is another coach, Ciaran Sloane has strength and conditioning responsibility while Steve Williams, once Dundalk FC goalkeeping coach, is now Harte’s goalkeeping coach.

Kildare

Emmett McDonnell, former Offaly manager and selector with Westmeath, takes over in a similar role from Ross Glavin who has moved on after one year. Tom Cribbin and Brian Murphy remain as selector to Jack O’Connor who is heading into a second season.

Wexford

Shane Roche stepped up late last season to replace Paul Galvin and will again have former playing colleagues Phillip Wallace and Anthony Masterson as selectors and former Carlow hurler Peter Shaw as strength and conditioning coach.

Longford

Two more years for Padraic Davis with former Galway footballer John Donnellan, Paul Barden and Donal Ledwith all on board again. Alan Malone will continue in a strength and conditioning coach.

Mayo

James Horan has Ciaran McDonald and James Burke again as coaches and Martin Lally as a selector. Conor Finn is strength and conditioning coach.

Leitrim

Pauric McGourty and Gary Donohoe remain on as selectors with Terry Hyland, as does former Cavan forward Jason O’Reilly and Kevin Downes in a coaching capacity. Damien Eames is goalkeeping coach.

Roscommon

Anthony Cunningham has agreed to stay on for a further two years and will have Down’s Steven Poacher, previously coach to Carlow, in a similar role. Ian Daly and Mark Dowd remain as selectors with Gary Flannery taking over responsibility for physical preparation from Noel Flynn.

Galway

No change for Galway into Padraic Joyce’s second year with John Divilly, John Concannon and Micheal O Domhnaill coach/selectors, Martin McNamara goalkeeping coach and Mike Comer and Cian Breathnach McGinn in strength and conditioning roles.

Sligo

Tony McEntee takes over from Paul Taylor and brings former Mayo coach when Stephen Rochford was at the helm, Joe Keane, with former captain Mark Breheny also on the ticket. Sean Boyle will be strength and conditioning coach.

Derry

Rory Gallagher has former Tyrone player Ciaran Meenagh as coach with Enda Muldoon as selector and Thomas Mallon as goalkeeping coach. Another Tyroneman, Peter Hughes, is strength and conditioning coach.

Monaghan

Seamus McEnaney has always placed emphasis on his coaching ticket and moved quickly to coax the sought-after Donie Buckley, formerly of Mayo and Kerry, in as coach. David McCague remains as another coach, former Dundalk soccer goalkeeper Gary Rogers is goalkeeping coach while former Tyrone strength and conditioning coach Jonny Davis has moved in the opposite direction to Peter Donnelly to fulfil a similar role. Conor Laverty has moved on to coach Down U-20s.

Fermanagh

Ryan McMenamin has added the evergreen Brian McIver to his backroom team in an advisory role where his son Paul already is. In the wake of Joe McMahon’s departure to Tyrone, ex goalkeeping coach Ronan Gallagher has stepped up while Leon Carters is physical trainer.

Armagh

Kieran Donaghy was one of the big backroom ‘movers’ in winter, joining Kieran McGeeney’s ticket as a coach. Assistant manager Jim McCorry has stepped away after three years, John Toal and Paddy McKeever have also left with Ciaran McKeever moving up to assist McGeeney after two years with the Armagh minors.

Down

Paddy Tally can once again call on Gavin McGilly, Stephen Beattie and Mark Doran while Tally himself and Michael Walsh, who is also physio, oversee strength and conditioning. Dr Ciaran Kearney is involved in a performance capacity.

Antrim

Former Tyrone player Enda McGinley takes his first dive into inter-county management where he will be joined by one-time team-mate Stephen O’Neill and former Antrim defender Sean Kelly. Stevie Quinn from Errigal Ciaran is also on the ticket.

Tyrone

Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher come in on a joint-management ticket to replace Mickey Harte with former Tyrone players Joe McMahon, Collie Holmes and Peter Donnelly (strength and conditioning) also on board.

Donegal

Karl Lacey has departed and hasn’t been replaced leaving Declan Bonner, in his fourth year, with Stephen Rochford as coach and Paul McGonigle as assistant. Antoin Mc Fadden, a former panelist and brother of Colm, replaces Paul Fisher as strength & conditioning coach with James Gallagher replacing Andy Mc Govern as goalkeeping coach.

Cavan

The Ulster champions see no need change with Mickey Graham again supported by coaches Dermot McCabe and Martin Corey and athletic coach Andre Quinn.