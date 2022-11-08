Manager David Brady insists quality is there as Ratoath seek to buck recent history of Meath clubs in Leinster

There is a compelling argument to be made that Ratoath’s two-point victory over Rhode on Sunday constituted the most significant result by a Meath senior football club in almost two decades.

And yet all they achieved was progress to the semi-finals of the AIB Leinster Club SFC.

This tells you one of two things: either their latest victims are one hell of a team … or else Meath champions have performed at a miserably low level since they last conquered Leinster, in the guise of Dunshaughlin, way back in 2002.

For all that Rhode have won in Offaly, and the five Leinster finals they reached between 2006 and 2016, Father Time has ensured they are not the force of old. But they are the only ‘heavyweight’ opponent, in terms of pedigree and/or experience, beaten by a Meath rival in those last two barren decades.

Ratoath’s reward is a semi-final date with the Downs of Westmeath on Saturday week. One trip to Croke Park is guaranteed, but can they make it two and become the first Leinster finalist from Meath since Skryne lost the 2004 decider?

History is against Ratoath. In the last decade alone (2011-’21), Meath clubs had won only three out of 13 Leinster ties – against two Wexford champions and one from Louth. Those ten losses included Rathoath’s maiden foray in 2019 when they fell to Garrycastle.

Moreover, a trawl through the last 18 Leinster club campaigns from 2003-2021 (Covid KO’d the event in 2020) reveals a strike-rate of played 29, won ten, drawn one and lost 18.

Those ten victories came against the champions of Wexford (four times), Louth (twice), Wicklow, Kilkenny, Westmeath and Kildare. Even beating the latter pair looks far less impressive in the context that Skryne (’04) and O’Mahony’s (’08) overcame first-time county champions in Allenwood and Castledaly, respectively.

Meath’s best result in this period was Seneschalstown’s 1-8 to 0-11 draw with St Vincent’s in 2007. Mickey Whelan’s Marino men ran out five-point replay winners to kickstart their All-Ireland run. More often, Meath’s finest have laboured badly in the company of their metropolitan neighbours. But this year, the draw has been kind, leaving Kilmacud Crokes on the opposite side and fuelling hopes that Ratoath can buck the deflating trend and actually reach a Leinster final.

David Brady is in his first year as Ratoath boss, but he’s well aware of the backstory and fully accepts that recent Royal standard-bearers have endured a terrible time.

However, his eyes have been opened “by the quality and the competitiveness” of what he has seen over the past season. “We got through by the skin of our teeth in the county final,” the former Mayo midfielder pointed out.

“I’ve seen players and [thought] ‘Jesus, he’s some player’. I was at the Mayo county final last week and I’m going to myself, ‘You know what, Ratoath or Summerhill could go toe to toe.’ They have that quality.

“And we did talk about it, that we are representing Meath. We are very proud of Ratoath, what the players represent to that group of people.”

Brady is well versed in what’s needed at this level: his long wait for All-Ireland deliverance finally came with Ballina Stephenites in 2005, against Portlaoise, having suffered an agonising St Patrick’s Day defeat to Crossmaglen in 1999.

Now, as Ratoath prepare to visit Croker, he enthused: “It’s a special place from a club perspective. And, you know, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because you don’t get that opportunity in Connacht or Munster – unless you’re in an

All-Ireland club final.”

Brady is resigned to a long lay-off for Joey Wallace as he undergoes ACL knee surgery this week, but Seán Brazil – coming back from a shoulder injury – will “push hard for a place in two weeks”.

He refused to even contemplate talk of Leinster titles, concluding: “We only talk about that [next] opportunity, a game against the Downs.

“They’re a challenge in itself. I know their history and I know John O’Mahony was involved with them as well. They’re a massive, impressive, capable club – but this is an opportunity. Can’t wait for it.”