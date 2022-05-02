Management and players know we have to look at ourselves, says Brian Dooher after loss

Brian Dooher insisted that a full and thorough autopsy of Tyrone’s disastrous defeat to Derry yesterday would be needed now in an attempt to salvage what’s left of their season.

A 1-18 to 0-10 defeat was the largest suffered by reigning All-Ireland holders in the championship since Donegal lost to Mayo by 16 points in the 2013 All-Ireland quarter-final, and it consigned Tyrone to the uncertainty of the qualifiers, alongside the likes of Mayo and Armagh.

“We have to look at ourselves individually and collectively and see where we want to go, what our ambition is,” said Dooher following the loss, Tyrone’s first to Derry in the championship since 2006.

“That’s the harsh reality of it. A few home truths maybe. Everyone has to look at it and say, ‘What do I want here and what am I gonna do?’ Management as well as players, because we’re all in this together.

“You hope that you can regroup and get over this and get it out of the system,” Dooher added. “We can dwell on it surely but there’s no point. We have to take the learning from it and move on, and see where we go.

“We have an opportunity where it’s not all lost yet; hopefully we grasp that opportunity.”

The victory was Derry’s first in the Ulster Championship since 2015 and afterwards, Rory Gallagher admitted that he suspected Tyrone might be vulnerable to such an upset.

“It’s not easy being All-Ireland champions,” he stressed. “I know myself from the experience from being involved with Donegal. You think you’re doing things right but sometimes you need a wee kick up the backside. They’ve got that now. They’ll respond.”

Elsewhere, Meath football captain Shane McEntee could yet appear for the Royals in this year’s championship despite currently being on a tour of duty with the Irish Defence Forces in Mali.

It had been widely thought that the Irish lieutenant would miss the rest of the 2022 inter-county season having departed for his first overseas mission in March, but that may not be the case.

Meath boss Andy McEntee was coy on the prospect of his son returning ahead of their Leinster semi-final on May 14/15 with the possible inclusion of the reliable defender a huge addition to their ranks.

“I couldn’t tell you to be perfectly honest,” McEntee quipped when asked if the St Peter’s Dunboyne clubman would feature this year. “I know if he’s coming home alright, I definitely know if he’s coming. I’ve a fair idea (when he’ll be back).”

Goals proved decisive as Meath defeated Wicklow in their quarter-final clash at Páirc Tailteann yesterday with history made along the way as Jack O’Connor hit the net after just 9.5 seconds to clock the quickest goal in football championship history.

“It all happened fairly quick, I wasn’t really looking at the clock to be honest but I’m just happy to get it,” Curraha young gun O’Connor said after his first championship start.