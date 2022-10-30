Man of the match and championship top-scorer Darragh Canavan an inspiration in Errigal Ciarán’s Tyrone glory run

Darragh and Ruairí Canavan of Errigal Ciarán with their father Peter and niece Ava Harte after the Tyrone SFC final victory over Carrickmore at O'Neills Healy Park, Omagh. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Towards the end of a struggle in which Carrickmore kept pulling Errigal Ciarán back into the deepest, darkest mire of an incredible battle, a counter-attack got going where Darragh Canavan took off as if in fast-forward.

A give-and-go later, he won a free that was instantly brought up ten yards as a result of referee Steven Campbell having his straightforward decision questioned. Canavan put the free over the bar to leave three points in it, with four of the five injury-time minutes played.

Moments later, he was executing a full-length block on James Donaghy, displaying the same attributes that, well, his father Peter did so many times; supernatural ball control, speed of thought and body and an appetite for graft not usually granted to those more gifted.

At times in the first half, it felt like Errigal Ciarán are a team to get very excited by. Any team with Darragh and Ruairí Canavan, prompted by Peter Harte, speaks for itself. But they are also oiled superbly by the clever and composed captain, Tommy Canavan.

Séamus Sweeney was left with the frankly awful job of marking Ruairí. Darragh burned through Seán Donnelly before James Donaghy picked up the task and was lucky to get away with consecutive fouls that strayed high. In front of them was Cormac Munroe sweeping.

It made little difference as they swamped their opponents, racking up 1-8 to 0-4 by the break, with eight different scorers, with Carrickmore only registering two from play. With Martin Penrose being dominated in his battle against a fired-up Ciarán Quinn, ‘Carmen’ were badly missing the penetrative effect of Jonny Munroe, victim of a hamstring injury in the semi-final win over Clonoe.

All of that seemed to have little effect as, with just three minutes of the second half played, Lorcan McGarrity and Penrose put the squeeze on Peter Óg McCartan as the ball got stuck in his feet. A quick transfer from McGarrity to Penrose and the ball was in the net. Further points arrived from Penrose, now transformed, a mark from McGarrity and a superb team score crowned by Ruairí Slane’s finish.

With Errigal looking in serious bother, they needed big moments.

McCartan owed them one. He played a kick pass on a lightning break towards Darragh Canavan. His offload to Joe Oguz was sumptuous and Oguz just lifted it over Jack McCallan to the net. And yet Carrickmore stayed doggedly at their task and hit the next three points to leave just two in it with five minutes to go. Still, the last two points scored, along with an incredible full-length diving block, belonged to the same man. Man of the match, top-scorer of the championship, in his first club championship played while fully fit. What a treat..

Scorers:

Errigal Ciarán: J Oguz 1-1; M Kavanagh, D Canavan 0-3 each; P McGirr 1-0; R Canavan 0-2; T Canavan, P Harte 0-1 each.

Carrickmore: D Fullerton 0-6 (5f); M Penrose 1-1; L McGarrity 0-2 (1f, 1m); L McBride, R Slane, M Donnelly 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

ERRIGAL CIARÁN – D McAnenly; Ciarán Quinn, Cormac Quinn, D Morrow; M Kavanagh, N Kelly, P Óg McCartan; P O’Hanlon, P Harte; B McDonnell, T Canavan, P McGirr; R Canavan, D Canavan, J Oguz. Subs: P Traynor for Morrow (34), E Kelly for O’Hanlon (46), C Corrigan for Kavanagh (54), C McGinley for McGirr (61).

CARRICKMORE – J McCallan; S Sweeney, L McBride, S Loughran; N Allison, R Donnelly, R Slane; D Fullerton, S Donnelly; C Munroe, J Donaghy, A Fullerton; L McGarrity, M Penrose, C Daly. Subs: B Conway for S Loughran, R Loughran for C Daly (both h-t), M Donaghy for A Fullerton (45), M Donnelly, for S Donnelly (47), B McLaughlin for Slane (59).

Ref – S Campbell (Stewartstown).