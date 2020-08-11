Malone: Split season is the way forward for club and county

Wexford football captain Brian Malone has thrown his weight behind the GPA's proposal to drastically shorten the inter-county season.

The players' representative body will table a motion to the Fixtures Review Committee next week which could see the inter-county season cut to 23 weeks - from early February to July - with club action taking centre stage for the remainder of the year.

Malone, now in his 15th inter-county season, is "all for it" and believes the proposal would benefit both club and county players as well as eliminating ambiguity about fixture scheduling.

"I think it's great. Most county players are just looking at some set time as to when you're playing and when you're not playing and then you can plan accordingly," Malone said.

"It's the not knowing and peaking at several times throughout the year that's difficult whereas for the club player, you know you're out at this time of the year and that you can book your holidays and that.

"You can peak in the summer rather than peaking in April and then peaking later on in the year or waiting for county teams to go out. That's difficult and even for the county player as well, you know when are you going to be on and when are you going to be off so I'd be all for it."

The Shelmaliers dual star, who helped the hurlers reach the Wexford SHC semi-final last weekend, is a big advocate for a split season with clubs getting summer conditions for championships while he feels the focus on the small ball is working a treat in the sunny south east before attention eventually shifts to football.

"For a dual club, it's definitely suiting us because you've hurling on the brain and nothing else. You've your hurl in your hand every day rather than picking up your hurl and going hard at it for a week and then dropping the hurls and picking up the footballs.

"It's hard because you're always disjointed whereas now we just have a good block of hurling, everybody is together all the time and nicely focused. Everybody's touch is much better so it's definitely suiting us because we'd be pushing for the football as well so we'd be trying to balance both," Malone said.

"Usually coming into quarter-finals, you're coming into winter and the pitches are sloppy and it's actually a different game, summer hurling suits us as we'd be a fast-moving team.

"Then as you progress through the championship, you're progressing into the winter and it's different. Winter hurling suits different teams and it never really suited us so now that we're hurling in the fine weather, that's maybe helping us a bit as well."

With 166 county appearances spanning league and championship, Malone is the most capped Wexford player in history but the 34-year-old enjoyed slipping the body into neutral during lockdown and inter-county action under Model boss Paul Galvin is at the back of his mind right now.

"I don't remember having time off in 20 years so at that time of the year to just be at home and be relaxed, it was great and great for the mind. We took four weeks off and we're probably reaping the benefits of that now.

"The county is still there in the back of my mind because we'd be having a couple of Zoom calls and touching base with Paul and making sure that lads are still not forgetting about it completely and getting the football out now and again."

Irish Independent