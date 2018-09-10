Malachy O'Rourke agrees extension to remain as Monaghan manager until end of 2020

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has agreed an additional one-year extension to remain in the role until the end of the 2020 season.

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has agreed an additional one-year extension to remain in the role until the end of the 2020 season.

The Farney county confirmed on their Twitter account that O'Rourke has been ratified to stay on as manager for two more years in total after leading the team to the All-Ireland semi-final this year.

O'Rourke has enjoyed plenty of success since taking over Monaghan ahead of the 2013 season, winning Ulster titles in his first year and again in 2015, while progressing to the All-Ireland quarter-finals on five occasions.

This year was the first time Monaghan reached the final four since 1988, as they came up just one point short against Tyrone.

O'Rourke is currently the joint-second longest serving inter-county football manager along with Dublin's Jim Gavin. Tyrone boss Mickey Harte is the longest serving manager.

Online Editors